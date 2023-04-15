1782 – Cry of Lucifer

In 1782, the Swiss maid Anna Göldi was sentenced to death and executed as part of the last witch trial on European soil. 237 years later, Marco Nieddu and Gabriele Fancellu, originally from Sardinia, founded a band that commemorates the many women who were unjustly convicted. As 1782 they released an album, were part of one of the notorious Doom Sessions and have been touring as a trio since Francesco Pintore joined. “The Cry of Lucifer” ventures even deeper into decidedly idiosyncratic, uncomfortable doom shoals.

After a routinely creepy intro, “Succubus” also moves into the depths of historical atrocities, accompanied by a sound that is as desolate as possible. Much more distortion and fuzz is hardly possible when Doom-Kargland drives out of the speakers with subtle stoner sludge riff hits. The vocals buried deep in the arrangement fit the picture perfectly, act like another instrument and intensify the horror with diabolical passion. The monolithically acting rhythm section doesn’t want to be left out either – oppressive bass and stoically massive drumming are the ingredients for resounding success.

In constant, ugly sluggishness, new abysses are always opening up. “Devil’s Blood” could hardly be more sluggish and nasty. Here the woofer takes on some of the construction work and introduces the tattered track, which primarily acts onomatopoeic. The downfall of all emotional and emotional worlds is near and is celebrated with growing enthusiasm. Elsewhere, the most minimal howls of “Tumultus XIII” are reminiscent of drone realms. The complete reduction, paired with fart-dry performance, cuts deeper and deeper into the flesh.

With difficulty, the syllables fall out of the mouth, the instruments rise, oversized walls build up. With force and in absolute slow motion, 1782 spread their uncomfortable madness, which breaks the boundaries of Doom and yet feels so comfortable there. “Clamor Luciferi” attempts further extremes, torpedoes the nervous costume with gusto and also does important historical work, which of course fits perfectly with the desolate musical reduction. The overall package is once again right for the Italian roughnecks.

Rating: 8/10

