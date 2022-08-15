This year is the 18th year since the founding of the high-end jewelry brand Qeelin. Its exquisite and ingenious innovative power has made it outstanding in the fashion industry early on. The cultural essence that the brand has drawn from the oriental heritage is also in the seamless continuation of contemporary civilization. Evolution has become more advanced and internationalized. To celebrate these 18 years of continuous pursuit of breakthroughs, Qeelin continues to launch exciting activities and new products to pay tribute to the brand’s origin and vision, and to explore and share the stories of those who go all out for their dreams.

wanderDefinitionJewelry Wonderland

Art often accompanies civilization, and Qeelin, with its outstanding craftsmanship and creative interpretation, has added wings of imagination to jewelry. On the occasion of the important 18-year-old “Coming-of-Age Ceremony”, Qeelin set up a limited-time exhibition themed “18 Forever” in the atrium of Shanghai Grand Plaza 66, tracing the development of the brand and its extraordinary achievements with the touch of dreaming, bringing it to the audience. An internationally renowned artistic visual enjoyment.

Qeelin 18 FOREVER theme limited time exhibition site map

Walking through the unique theme exhibition area, Qeelin showcases the diverse styles of jewelry. Here, you can appreciate the legendary work of the brand at the beginning of its establishment – the Wulu series, which was born in 2004. This gourd, which symbolizes prosperity in the oriental context, became famous because Maggie Cheung wore it at the Cannes Film Festival. At that time, she made her debut with only a one-sided Wulu earring, and the finishing touch evoked an oriental charm on the red carpet.

Qeelin 18 FOREVER theme limited time exhibition site map

The Wulu 18 series, which was specially launched this year, is a very adventurous transformation. Based on the Wulu series, it looks back at the history and paved the way for the future. Following the creative clues of Wulu, the debut of the Wulu Fairy necklace is amazing. It is inspired by the flying sky of Dunhuang murals. The huge pigeon blood stone and paved diamonds complement Wulu. The exquisite jewelry craftsmanship shows the extraordinary artistic value of Qeelin. . At the same time, the classic Bo Bo series and Yu Yi series, through the use of symbolism, the unique aesthetic symbols are playful and novel, which are also unforgettable at the scene.

Qeelin 18 FOREVER theme limited time exhibition site map

These precious jewelry not only inject charm into aesthetic art, but also show “modern”, “interesting” and “cultural confidence” in an all-round way. Iterative youth image. In addition to appreciating the creations of the era, the interactive installations in the limited-time exhibition can vividly experience the playful gesture of jewelry, making people rekindle their desire to dress up. Qeelin invites you to immerse yourself in the scene, walk in it, and feel Qeelin’s unremitting pursuit of art.

Virtual singer Luo Tianyi explores Qeelin 18 FOREVER theme limited time exhibition

DefinitionThe first brand book opens in Vientiane

As a high-end jewelry brand under Kering Group, Qeelin draws inspiration from China‘s rich cultural heritage, and uses jewelry as a carrier to interpret a modern interpretation of Chinese history, and has just created a jewelry brand that can show the glory of the East on the world stage . The founder and creative director Dennis Chan described his affection for Qeelin: “Qeelin is not just a creative store, a successful global enterprise, but also a jewelry brand that tells the 5,000-year history of China through the art of jewelry. I attach importance to the inheritance of cultural customs, property and wisdom, and I also hope to leave some precious memories for the Chinese people and even the world.”

Therefore, standing at the milestone growth point of the 18th anniversary, Qeelin invited independent critic and writer Catherine Shaw, as well as media person and writer Yoko Choy, to jointly organize and write the first brand book “Qeelin: Towards the Contemporary Aesthetics of Chinese Culture” Journey” (Qeelin: a modern Chinese cultural journey), published by Assouline, an internationally renowned publisher. The book brings together Qeelin’s 18 years of growth through a collection of captivating sketches, drawings and images of some of Qeelin’s most iconic works.Recording Eastern Civilization

At the same time, Qeelin’s forward-looking new ideas of “renovation of literature and art” have also been transformed into easy-to-understand knowledge and insights in this book, presenting a grand picture of moving towards the world and the future.

Qeelin releases its first brand book “Qeelin: A Journey to Contemporary Aesthetics of Chinese Culture”

Spokesman dazzling interpretationWulu18series

To celebrate the youth of 18, Qeelin launched the Wulu 18 series with the significance of the times. Abandoning the tediousness on Wulu’s concise and smooth curves, and replacing it with a groundbreaking geometric rivet façade, it outlines the new look of this classic series one by one. The facets of the golden ratio cut reflect a richer brilliance against the unique sharp texture of 18k rose gold, unlocking every side of Qeelin with confidence and brilliance.

In addition to the first listed necklaces and brooches, Qeelin breaks through the aesthetic shackles, and also includes a series of avant-garde and uninhibited fashion items such as Chokers, rings, earrings, ear clips, etc., allowing young wearers to break free from the shackles of wearing and digging. fashion potential. Two brand spokespersons, Liu Shishi and Liu Haoran, also appeared on the poster together to unlock the sense of achievement brought by smart and fun outfits. The oriental charm meets the unrestrained, the classic modern meets the sunshine enthusiasm, they deduce the infinite grace of Qeelin.

Qeelin Wulu 18 18K rose gold earrings; Qeelin Wulu 18 18K rose gold ring

Qeelin Wulu 18 18K rose gold ear cuffs; Qeelin Wulu 18 18K rose gold earrings

Qeelin is renewing itself in the process of continuous self-reform, but its optimistic spirit and enterprising attitude are eternal. Having the courage to encourage self-expression is the most romantic response to high-spirited youth, and the best birthday wishes to Qeelin of “18 Forever”.

