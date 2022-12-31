[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 30, 2022]The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced on December 29 that 18-year-old movie star Tyler Sanders died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Sanders starred in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Just Add Magic: The City of Mystery.” Magic: Mystery City), “The Rookie” (The Rookie) and a large number of hit TV series, movies, etc., is a rising star in American film and television dramas.

However, on June 16 this year, Sanders was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 18.

Police reported at the time that a plastic straw and some white powder were found in the room where Sanders’ remains were located, while other drugs were found in his bathroom. On December 29, the Los Angeles County medical examiner stated that the white powder in Sanders’ room was fentanyl, and that Sanders’ death from smoking fentanyl was an accident.

According to the forensic doctor, Sanders sent a text message to a friend saying that he was taking fentanyl.

Sanders has always had a history of using drugs, and he has been caught taking heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax, among others.

Sanders is not the first American star to die from fentanyl.

On August 26 this year, American country music singer Luke Bell (Luke Bell) died at the age of 32. An autopsy revealed that he had taken fentanyl during his lifetime.

The most famous of the stars who died from fentanyl included musician “Prince” Rogers Nelson. “Prince” is considered a musical genius and artist, and one of the representatives of American pop music in the 1980s. His albums have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and he is one of the best-selling musicians in history.

“Prince” died in 2016 at the age of 57, and it was his death that prompted former US President Trump to spare no effort to clear the circulation of fentanyl in the US market after taking office.

