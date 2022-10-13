On October 13th, a blogger today broke the news that, The release notice of the classic French film “Spring in the Cattle Class” is expected to be re-released. The current release time disclosed in the notice is to be released in November 2022. The film scored 9.3 points on Douban and was released in mainland China on October 16, 2004.

“Spring in the Cattle Class” was nominated for “Best Foreign Language Film” and “Best Original Song” at the Oscars in 2005.

For the re-screening of this film, many netizens also expressed their great expectations: “Make up for the movie tickets that I watched many times in college”, “I want to go to the cinema, the first time I watched it was played by a music teacher in junior high school” “Go again.” It’s the fourth time I’ve seen it in the cinema, but I still want to go” and so on.

data shows that,“Spring in the Cattle Class” is directed by Christopher Bharati.Starring Gérard Juno, Jean-Baptiste Meunier, Francis Berrand, etc., it tells the story of an underappreciated music teacher Matthew who came to the nursery school and faced not ordinary students, but A group of wild boys abandoned by adults, Ma Ji changed the story of the children and his own destiny.

