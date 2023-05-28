180 m² apartment has natural lighting, integration and art

This apartment of 180 m² located in a building from the 1960s on Rua Oscar Freire, in São Paulo, it was renovated by architect Marcelo Macedoresponsible for directing the Studio MEMM.

To meet the client’s needs, the team focused on reorganizing the segmented spaces with a novo layout. In this way, the project brought amplitude to the environments, in addition to creating more intelligent circulation flows and rooms that began to better serve the necessities of the owners.