Home » 180 m² apartment with colorful kitchen and balcony overlooking the sea
Entertainment

180 m² apartment with colorful kitchen and balcony overlooking the sea

by admin

Located in Tabatinga, in the interior of São Paulo, this apartment 180 m² was designed for a young couple from São Paulo who spent the pandemic period on the beach. The couple liked the place so much that they decided to renovate it. to spend more time there – they both work from home and have a hybrid journey, so they don’t need to be in São Paulo all the time.

(Julia Herman/CASACOR)

The project, led by the architect Sabrina Sallesunderwent a complete renovation – starting with the alteration of the stairs and the opening of spans, favoring the integration of environments to enhance the view. The main request from customers, opening the social area to a view of the sea was the starting point of the renovation and served as inspiration for the entire decor.

180 m² apartment in Tabatinga, São Paulo, designed by Sabrina Salles, uses a colorful kitchen and a balcony overlooking the sea.
(Julia Herman/CASACOR)

Despite the influence, the couple asked for a decoration that did not follow a beach theme, but that, instead, had many natural elements – like burnt cement – ​​and very vivid colors. Thus, for the social area, the architect took a deep blue tone to the wall where the stairs leading to the upper floor are located. The kitchen also received furniture planned in the same tonewhich contrasts with the light tones of the countertop, the floor and the wall behind the sink.

180 m² apartment in Tabatinga, São Paulo, designed by Sabrina Salles, uses a colorful kitchen and a balcony overlooking the sea.
(Julia Herman/CASACOR)

Crafted in rope, the dining chairs not only brought one more dot of color décor – a very summer coral –, but they are also great allies for beach houses, thanks to their durability, which does not spoil with the sea air. One comfortable sofa it is a bar space complete the integrated area.

Continues after advertising

See also  The oiran competition of "Magic World Mobile Games" is now online
180 m² apartment in Tabatinga, São Paulo, designed by Sabrina Salles, uses a colorful kitchen and a balcony overlooking the sea.
(Julia Herman/CASACOR)

The top floor concentrates the couple’s roomone bathroom and a second bedroom, which functions as TV room and guest room. Finally, the project’s greatest achievement was the creation of a mezzanine on the slope of the roof, accessed through a mobile ladder for wall which leads to the third floor that accommodates an office that doubles as a games room.

Check out more photos from the project in the gallery below!

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

You may also like

Big Day of Charles III: Is Harry Flying...

Goodbye Germany: The prison files of the TV...

Death is knocking on the door, I won’t...

Why are Adidas Yeezy shoes so expensive and...

Carollina Lauriano: Discover an apartment in Barra Funda...

KRAFT: AN ODE TO THE PRINCIPLE OF MATTER

6 decorating tips to assemble yours

Homemade mayonnaise – Practical recipe to try now

Macaé Airport will have a new runway

Artistic Infection Italian Congressman Praises Shen Yun for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy