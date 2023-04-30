180 m² apartment with colorful kitchen and balcony overlooking the sea

Located in Tabatinga, in the interior of São Paulo, this apartment 180 m² was designed for a young couple from São Paulo who spent the pandemic period on the beach. The couple liked the place so much that they decided to renovate it. to spend more time there – they both work from home and have a hybrid journey, so they don’t need to be in São Paulo all the time.

The project, led by the architect Sabrina Sallesunderwent a complete renovation – starting with the alteration of the stairs and the opening of spans, favoring the integration of environments to enhance the view. The main request from customers, opening the social area to a view of the sea was the starting point of the renovation and served as inspiration for the entire decor.

Despite the influence, the couple asked for a decoration that did not follow a beach theme, but that, instead, had many natural elements – like burnt cement – ​​and very vivid colors. Thus, for the social area, the architect took a deep blue tone to the wall where the stairs leading to the upper floor are located. The kitchen also received furniture planned in the same tonewhich contrasts with the light tones of the countertop, the floor and the wall behind the sink.

Crafted in rope, the dining chairs not only brought one more dot of color décor – a very summer coral –, but they are also great allies for beach houses, thanks to their durability, which does not spoil with the sea air. One comfortable sofa it is a bar space complete the integrated area.

Continues after advertising See also The oiran competition of "Magic World Mobile Games" is now online

The top floor concentrates the couple’s roomone bathroom and a second bedroom, which functions as TV room and guest room. Finally, the project’s greatest achievement was the creation of a mezzanine on the slope of the roof, accessed through a mobile ladder for wall which leads to the third floor that accommodates an office that doubles as a games room.

Check out more photos from the project in the gallery below!

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter! Subscription successful! You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via: