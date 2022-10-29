《1899》

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 30th, according to foreign media reports, the new suspenseful thriller “1899” created by the popular German drama “Darkness” has released a new official trailer.

The show hits Netflix on November 17. It tells the story of a group of European immigrants who left London on the Cerberus in 1899 to start a new life in New York. But their journey turns into a nightmare when they encounter another migrant ship drifting on the high seas, facing the most bizarre and inexplicable encounter of their lives.

Emily Beecham, Anelin Barnard, Andreas Pieterskoman, Miguel Bernard Ayew, Maciej Musil, Anton Leigh Ser and others starring, Yantje Frieze & Baron Bo Odal run.

“Darkness” is a German sci-fi thriller web series co-created by Baron Bo Odal and Jantje Frieze, set in a fictional German town – Winden, about a local child The disappearance prompts four families to desperately search for answers, and then uncover an unexpected, three-generation secret. Explores the meaning of time and its impact on human nature.

“Darkness” is Netflix’s first German original series. It premiered on December 1, 2017. The first season received positive reviews from most critics, and was also used by film critics to compare with another Netflix series, “Darkness”. Stranger Things for comparison. The second season of Diablo launched on June 21, 2019, to widespread acclaim, and the final season, Season 3, launched on June 27, 2020.

The disappearance of children begins in the German town of Winden, rekindling the four families who live there, torn apart, living double-sided lives with dark pasts, and revealing a secret that spans four generations. The series follows the perspectives of three people: Jonah Conwar, a teen who struggles to accept his father’s suicide; Officer Ulrich Nelson, whose younger brother disappeared 33 years ago; and Police Chief Charlotte Dow Puller.

The story begins in 2019, and then extends the story line to 1986 and 1953 through time travel, at the same time some members of the series’ nuclear families realize that there is a wormhole in the cave under the local nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant is managed by the locally influential Tiedemann family. In the first season, secrets about the Cornwall, Nelson, Doppler, and Tiedeman families begin to be revealed, as the missing children’s connections to the town’s history and residents become more apparent, and their lives start to disintegrate.

The second season continues the story of several inseparable families in 2020, 1987 and 1954 trying to reunite their missing relatives a few months after the first season ended. Additional storylines, set in 2053 and 1921, add more layers to the puzzle and explore the secret Simondor Order, a major force quietly fighting for the ultimate fate of the inhabitants of Whedon. Meanwhile, the season counts down to the end of the world – one that will destroy Wyndon and kill many of its inhabitants.

In the third and final season, the story follows four families interspersed in time and space after the end of the world in 2020. At the same time, it leads to another parallel world, which is connected with the events of the first season. Season three includes 1888, 1954, 1987, 2020, and 2053 in the First World, and 2019 and 2052 in the Second World, where each group further develops their own expectations.

