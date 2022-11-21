Home Entertainment “1923” released posters “Yellowstone” prequel series to start airing in December | 1923_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

by admin
《1923》

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, the prequel series “1923” of “Yellowstone” starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford released posters, and it will start broadcasting on Paramount+ on December 18.

Still created by Taylor Sheridan, the series will introduce a new generation of Dutton family members, and explore the early 20th century epidemics, historic droughts, Prohibition, lawlessness and the Great Depression plagued by the Mountain West, the timeline covers The end of World War I (1918) and the beginning of Prohibition (1920).

Ford plays Patriarch & Yellowstone Ranch owner Jacob Dutton, brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and Mirren plays Jacob’s wife Kara.

Brandon Sklenall (“Westworld”), Sebastian Roach (“Criminal Minds”), Darren Mann (“Beasts”), Michelle Randolph (” Resort”), James Dyer (“CSI”), Mary Shelton (“Rampage”), Brian Geraghty (“Chicago PD”), Amina Nevis ( “Fatal Tape”), Julia Shriver (“The Politician”) and others also starred.

“1923” was originally scheduled to be a limited series, but now it has decided to expand it into two seasons, each with 8 episodes. In addition, there are plans to delve deeper into the story of the Dutton family in different eras, creating two new limited series, set in the 1940s and 1960s.

“Yellowstone”, starring Kevin Costner, started broadcasting in 2018, focusing on the Dutton family who control the largest ranch in the United States. It has previously launched the prequel “1883”, and there is also a spin-off drama “6666” that is still under development. Yellowstone returns for season 5 on November 13.

