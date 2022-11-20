Home Entertainment “1923” released stills starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford | 1923_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
《1923》

Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the new prequel series “1923” of “Yellowstone” starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford released stills, and it will start broadcasting on Paramount+ on December 18.

Still created by Taylor Sheridan, the series will introduce a new generation of Dutton family members and explore the American Mountain West plagued by epidemics, historic droughts, Prohibition, lawlessness and the Great Depression in the early 20th century. Timeline Covers the end of World War I (1918) and the beginning of Prohibition (1920).

Ford plays Patriarch & Yellowstone Ranch owner Jacob Dutton, brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and Mirren plays Jacob’s wife Kara. Brandon Sklenall (“Westworld”), Sebastian Roach (“Criminal Minds”), Darren Mann (“Beasts”), Michelle Randolph (” Resort”), James Dyer (“CSI”), Mary Shelton (“Rampage”), Brian Geraghty (“Chicago PD”), Amina Nevis ( “Fatal Tape”), Julia Shriver (“The Politician”) and others also starred.

