In recent years, the quality of domestic TV dramas has been criticized by netizens. Fashion and urban idol dramas are the hardest hit areas. Recently, the TV series “Gentlemen from the East Eighth District” starring Zhang Han and Du Chun was scored on Douban, with a score of 2.4 not only It has refreshed the record for the lowest score of domestic dramas this year, and it is still falling. Currently, it is only 2.3 points.

Zhang Han is the chief producer of the play, starring Zhang Han, Wang Xiaochen, Du Chun, Jing Chao, Huang Youming, and a light comedy of urban life starring Yamei, Xiao Han, and Li Haofi.

In terms of plot, this TV series is known as the male version of “Thirty Only”, telling the stories of four older leftover men, and the plot revolves around occupation and love.

However, after the launch,This TV series has received a lot of negative comments from netizens, many of which come from existing movies and TV plots.For example, in the drama, the heroine falls down and is hugged by the hero, and just happens to grab the strap of the heroine’s underwear. There was such a scene in Korean movies many years ago.

Netizens not only complained about the old-fashioned plot and exaggerated performance of this drama,And there are also vulgar and greasy. Several thirty-four-year-old men play high school students, making netizens feel hot. Some of the plot designs are still vulgar.A reader commented as follows:

“This drama is very, very good. It depicts men’s hearts incisively and vividly. It’s rare to see such a film that doesn’t even want to cover up. The contempt for women, the mid-life crisis that makes no sense, and the stench of obscenity, this is what Chinese men look at the world and express things.”