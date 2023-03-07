Home Entertainment 2/F CINEMA released the first clothing series “#1 – About Time”
2/F CINEMA, a clothing brand co-founded by former fashion media person Noahllc and fashion designer Ron, focuses on the movies I loved when I was growing up, and draws inspiration from the shapes in the movies, with the idea of ​​”If this movie is made in modern times, What should these characters wear?” as a starting point, reorganize the classic shapes with modern aesthetics, combine the details of vintage clothes with popular styles, and create items suitable for daily wear.

2/F CINEMA’s first series “#1-About Time” is based on the classic Hollywood film series released in 1985 – “Back to the future” (Back to the future) trilogy. The two managers transformed the classic Denim on denim style of the hero Marty into a modern TYPE-2 jacket and Bootcut jeans; Marty in “Back to the Future 3” was kidnapped in the west The plot of dragging on the ground is transformed into design elements such as mud washing and knife-cutting destruction; the classic lines of the characters are transformed into embroidery, etc., and easter eggs are buried from the side angle to create clothing items inspired by the movie. In addition to the “Movie Style” series, the brand also launched the “Cinema Merch” Yokosuka jacket for movie fans at the same time, presenting classic movie scenes with original illustrations.

The first series of 2/F CINEMA will be sold in Beijing Radiance Blue, Shanghai IN THE PARK and Xi’an Midnight Club, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

