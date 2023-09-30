Home » 2 “Okinawa Soba” restaurants you must try when you come to Okinawa! Recommended spots where you can feel “Okinawa-ness”②[中塚凌空ブログ]
2 “Okinawa Soba” restaurants you must try when you come to Okinawa! Recommended spots where you can feel “Okinawa-ness”②[中塚凌空ブログ]

I have been doingPart 2

Continuing from last time, I would like to introduce you to what I found that is “Okinawa-like!”

First of all, I introduced it before.Higashie sobaMr. Miss!

Compared to other Okinawa soba restaurants, this one is open until late at night, so you can enjoy authentic Okinawa soba without worrying about the time!

If you have an appetite in Okinawa at night, please visit Higashie Soba!

It was very delicious…!

And next is Okinawa soba!

I haven’t introduced this place to anyone yet!

The sweet and spicy soki, wasabi, and soup stock are absolutely delicious.IshigufuMr. is!

This is unusual for an Okinawa soba restaurant, and they serve you with very stylish tableware.

It comes with wasabi and mustard, and it’s a wonderful restaurant where you can enjoy a different taste if you eat it with soki!

Personally, I like ginger ale as it is delicious, so please try it after your meal!

Next up is a milky drink exclusive to Okinawa. Yogo

If you like dairy drinks such as Calpis and Pirkul, please try this!

It is characterized by a refreshing taste compared to other lactic acid bacteria drinks!

You can buy it at any convenience store or supermarket!

Part 3” so please take a look!

Well then!

