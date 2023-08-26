20. KlezMORE Festival Vienna – mica

This November may – and will! – in Vienna actually the 20th edition of the KlezMORE Festival (4. – 19. 11. 2023) to be celebrated! Which once again proves the stability, but also the agility and flexibility of Friedl Preisl’s cultural work, or as he would probably put it, the sustainability of the same.

From the organizational inner life of the festival it can be reported that the tireless cultural mediator and organizer Preisl, who has been enriching our planet for more than three quarters of a century, similar to his other well-loved Viennese festival formats Accordion Festival and The Musical Advent Calendaris increasingly withdrawing to core areas, while structural and other matters have moved more into the knowledgeable and committed hands of Franziska Hatz and Lisa Reimitz-Wachberger, with a view to the future attempts will also be made to find programmatic support and supplements.

This year, Friedl Preisl, in the spirit of the expanded klezmer culture after the difficult years of the pandemic, with its cancellations, postponements and postponements, actually draws from the full, has put together an extremely coherent, high-quality program that, if there is time of the esteemed and interested public would be best enjoyed as a whole.

What happens between the opening gala with Timna Brauer and Ensemble (November 4, Stadtsaal), which not only has a well-known name but has always given it its own artistic character, and the second closing gala with theVienna KlezMORE Orchestra(19.11., Metropol) everything still happens, is exciting and substantial in many ways, offers countless intellectual and sensual impulses.

For example, the duo of the wonderful Daniel Kahn, regular guest of the festival and one of the most exciting artists of the international klezmer and more scene, with his longtime companion Jake Shulman-Ment, in a double concert with the no less inspiring Esther & The Shvester (9.11., Sarg factory).

An absolute recommendation – because of acute awesomeness! – is for the repeated meeting (2016 within the framework of the KlezMORE loudly acclaimed for the first time!) by the versatile Canadian artist Socalledwith the Lungau Big Band (12.11., Theater accent) pronounced and at least as urgent for them Amsterdam Klezmer Band (16.11., Metropolis), whereby the desire to dance unleashed by the Dutch experts is guaranteed to continue after the concert DJ dunkelbuntwill be kept boiling. Two orchestras will be doing the honors at the two closing galas in 2023 Styrian Klezmore Orchestraaround Moritz Weiss on 18.11. in the town halland already mentioned at the beginning, the Vienna Klezmore Orchestra, which is not only close to the festival in name… Der Vienna Jewish Choirraises on 5.11. in the Lorely Hall under the direction of Roman Grinberg his voices, which Steve Gander pays homage to with friends and Sistas Chor on 7.11. in the Porgy & Bess the great Leonard Cohen, the multi-instrumental Shmaltz, adopted home Berlin, we can on 11.11. in the Lorely Saal welcome with their music from Malwonia and and and …

Not to forget the additional offers of the silent film matinee – every Sunday 5.11., 12.11. & 19.11. (1 p.m.) in Filmhaus Kino Spittelberg –, the top-class workshops in Austrian folk song work (5.11. & 12.11 each 3.00-6.00 p.m.) and the Vienna Klezmer Session under the direction of Esther Wratschko, on November 6th. and 13.11. (each 7:00 p.m.) im Culture Cafe Maxthe the KlezMORE Festival supplement and condense substantially.

Here’s to the next 20!

(Text Rainer Krispel)

