20 photos to see this brand new house, in front of a lagoon, in Roca

The back of the house, which faces the lagoon of the neighborhood, which is on the banks of the Negro River, in Roca. Photos of this production: Maju Franzan

If you ask me how this house was born, I would say because the idea of ​​a pool with a barbecue area was allowed to flow on the land that would allow the family reunion on Sundays”.

This is the response of the owner of the house who thus begins the tour of the house, work and project of the GUG Arquitectos studio, located on the banks of the Negro River, minutes from the center of Roca.

That was then the first premise that was taken into account, the architects commented: “we immediately incorporated the environment into the design, a dream place where the nature of our Alto Valle is present in the flora, fauna and presence of the water”.

The important feature of the place where the house is located is a 3-meter drop that separates the ground at street level from the lagoon in the form of a ravine.

The aerial view gives an exact idea of ​​the location of the house.

The program meets two purposes; a social area and a rest area, linked by a spacious hall that houses a revolving hanging fireplace. An incredible detail in this sector of the house.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are oriented towards the lagoon and have large windows that allow integration with the landscape.

How is the front of the house, in 3 photos

The kitchen area is characterized by being part of this common space articulated by a central bar and continues outside with a metal grill and oven that accompany the volumetry.

The two rooms with their respective bathrooms have the necessary privacy, providing only openings on the sides of the volumes, leaving the main façade blind.

A central access was arranged in the form of a bridge, which joins the street with the house.

Its structure reaches the end of the lot through the following sequence: access bridge, hall, social room, gallery, pool, deck, ravine, pier, and lagoon.

The house incorporates the exterior nature visually directly but gradually in terms of spaces.

Through large windows, a gallery of the same dimensions as the covered social area is displayed, where the pool bites into it to take on greater prominence.

Special attention was paid to light and visuals. Not only of the immediate environment but also of the sky, the large windows continue over a metallic pergola, which in the future is thought of as a green pergola.

“Here we took into account a pepper tree that covers the western sector of the gallery -where I hung a hammock- and this green pergola with blue jasmine was raised on the glass of the living room that faces west”, explains the owner.

The inclination of the roof accompanies this idea of ​​visual amplitude and generates a panoramic view. From the entrance hall, the visitor can perceive this climate of integration.

The entire house is covered in wood both externally and internally. They chose eucalyptus wood bought in Roca that they bring from the north of Argentina.

The materials chosen have been concrete (in the private sector and access), wood on walls and deck, and glass. It accompanies the use of travertine in bathroom cladding and access bridge.

Both the entrance and interior doors are metallic and are only present in the rooms and bathrooms.

The pool is located on a terrace that ends in a deck from which you can go down to the lagoon through two small viewpoints that are stepped up to save the height of the ravine.

It was sought to create a refuge in this already created place full of natural beauty.

Noble materials, pure volumes, natural beauty and the Patagonian sky summarize this project by the GUG Arquitectos studio.

