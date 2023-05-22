20 teenagers killed in Guyana school dormitory fire

A fierce fire broke out this Sunday in the residence of a school in the town of Mahdia in Guyana. As reported by the authorities, at least 19 young people died and another 21 were injured.

The fire, whose origin is unknown, Occurred in the dormitory girls’ dormitory of this city located in the center of the country, located in the north of Brazil and which also has borders with Venezuela and Suriname.

«It is a great catastrophe. It’s terrifying, painful“Lamented President Irfaan Ali, who stressed that the country had “implemented large-scale medical aid (…) and made special arrangements” for the injured.

“Fourteen youths died on the spot, while five died at the Mahdia district hospital. Two minors remain in critical condition.while four suffer serious injuries,” they said from the fire department in a statement.

These six wounded “they were airlifted to Georgetown”while “another five are still hospitalized in Mahdia and another ten under observation,” the text added, noting that the firefighters managed to “to save twenty students” after drilling holes in the wall of the building that had windows with security bars. At the time of the disaster, there were 63 students inside the building.

In the residence lived young people from “11-12 to 16-17 years old”, according to a source who accompanied the relief efforts and who requested anonymity. The building was consumed by flames. The roof, which was made of tin, collapsed and only the blackened walls were left standing.

The government said five planes took off for Mahdia to help provide additional medical care.

About fifty people demonstrated in Chenapau, a town near Mahdia where some of the victims are from, due to the tragedy that occurred. «We need compensation for our losses“said a sign. «The bars for windows and doors are for the prisoners“, read another banner.

“The pure pain, the agony, the trauma (…) Who will be responsible? What are we going to tell the parents?asked Michael McGarrell, an activist with the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), an NGO that is often at odds with the government over land rights, gold mining and, more recently, the sale of carbon credits to the US oil company Hess.

“We wholeheartedly stand with the families and relatives of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP. “We ask the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire and a detailed report of what really happened”he added.

“We must understand how this horrible and fatal event occurred and take all necessary steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again,” he concluded.

A former Dutch and British colony, Guyana is a small, poor, English-speaking country with a population of 800,000. The nation has the largest per capita oil reserves in the world and expects rapid development in the coming years with the exploitation of these reserves still at their lowest ebb.



