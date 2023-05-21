20 tons went on sale for the first time from Roca

All the “garbage” that thousands of Roquenses recycle every day through the Clean Points from the city were key inputs to give added value and to be able to reuse cardboard through the work of a cooperative.

In two weeks, workers from the Roca Recyclers Cooperative They managed to collect approximately 20 tons of cardboard, material that was destined for sale. The commercial operation was carried out days ago, in the week of May 17, the date on which World Recycling Day is commemorated internationally.

The workers are in charge of “recycling”, that is, transform used waste into new raw materials that can be reused, have a second use, for some other need.

In the city there are fifty “Clean Points” installed, but Collection has improved considerably since the points were installed on Calle 25 de Mayo and Don Bosco and the other in Maipú street in front of the Municipal Swimming Pool.

With the contribution of the neighbors who understand the need to take care of the environment, The workers were not only able to do an important work but also to grow their labor supply.

Clean points in Roca.

In Roca, there are currently 54 Clean Points in different neighborhoods to encourage disposition of waste separated at source. There, all dry waste separated between plastic, paper, cardboard, glass and metals is disposed of daily.

All materials collected at these points are destined for General Roca Recyclers Work Cooperative, which carries out its tasks at the Waste Treatment Plant I.

The rule of the three Rs of recycling is based on three important actions: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. It is the work of the Roca Recycling Cooperative.

Recycling: 3,877 kilos of plastic

From the Municipality of Roca they have been implementing various environmental projects. Last year the “Reciclá y Viajá” proposal was inaugurated in the city with a great call. 114,800 families were involved, collecting 16,846 Ecobottles which represents 3,877 kilos of recovered plastic.

This plastic is then used for the elaboration of urban furniture in a local plastics industry that is in the process of reconversion from its production line, to recycled products.

“The main achievement is the habit that was planted in each house regarding the small daily actions to reduce and recycle waste, which ultimately means greater environmental awareness for the benefit of the entire community,” said sources from the municipality’s Environment Department.

On the other hand, work with companies and educational institutions pTo promote sustainable practices that involve care for the environment and social responsibility.

Awareness of the importance of responsible conduct in caring for the environment is growing year by year in the city. In In some countries of the world such as Australia or Brazil, citizens who recycle are rewarded with credit for public transportation or electricity for their homes.

Recycling: where are the 54 clean points

The location of the “Clean Points” can be found on an interactive map. On one hand, they are the “Bells” on Avenida Roca and 25 de Mayowhose content is collected on Saturdays with hydro crane and truck.

There is also ten Clean Points of Recycled Material in: RecyclePlaza Paso Córdoba, Tourist Reporting Point Paso Córdoba Protected Area, JJ Gomez – Gadano Square, Bicentennial Promenade, Municipal Integrating Center of Barrio Nuevo , Bus Terminal, Food Security Directorate, Roca Sports Club, in front of Rio Nehro University and at the University of Comahue.

There are also them in Community Centers, municipal CECIs and schools. They are from the “Roca Recicla Program”, to reach all the neighbourhoods. Collection is Wednesday and Sunday.

Finally, there is two “Botellometers” for receiving eco-bottles in Plaza Belgrano and in RecicloPlaza de Paso Córdoba. They are bottles filled with single-use plastic material (not empty) and are collected three or four times a week.

What to do if one of the points is full? It is important to take them to another point, but never leave them aside and notify the Environment Department. They can be contacted at 0298 4431400 ext. 2306 / 2308 or [email protected]

