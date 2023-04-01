(Comprehensive News) It has been 20 years since Leslie Cheung passed away on April Fool’s Day, and all parties have held a series of activities to mourn him. Unexpectedly, recently, a Chinese Internet celebrity was found to be using Leslie Cheung’s “star face” to not only live broadcast for profit, but also falsely claim that she is unmarried, sweet talk to female fans, and cheat money and sex. A few days ago, his intimate conversations with his female fans were exposed, revealing his true nature as a scumbag.

Leslie Cheung’s works are popular throughout Asia, fans are everywhere, and some Internet celebrities use this to attract money like crazy. The Internet celebrity Guo Chaoyang became popular by imitating Leslie Cheung and participated in the variety show “Golden 100 Seconds”. After becoming the host of the live broadcast, he not only looks similar in appearance, but also plays Leslie Cheung’s songs in the background.

Most netizens would leave a message: “My brother is reincarnated” and “I miss him so much”, but there are also some people who think “I look like him but don’t have the temperament of my brother (Leslie Cheung’s nickname)”.

Internet celebrity Guo Chaoyang was exposed to conversations with female fans. (the Internet)

Guo Chaoyang pretends to be his brother to do live broadcasts to make money, but recently a female fan exposed him as cheating, accusing him of lying that he was single and having a relationship with the other party, but in fact he was married and had children. After the Dongchuang incident, the female fans posted their intimate conversations on the Internet, while Guo Chaoyang kept confessing his mistakes to her, hoping that the woman would let him go. His scumbag behavior made Leslie Cheung’s fans very angry, and they all proposed to block him.

It has been 20 years since Leslie Cheung passed away. Every year at this time, his beloved Tang Hede will always choose a few photos from the past to miss him with fans. His long love has also touched countless fans.

This year, Leslie Cheung’s former agent Chen Shufen planned commemorative activities, including the “Continue to Love‧Twenty Years‧Concert” held at the Red Hall on the evening of April 1, and the Shatin Cultural Museum exhibition from March 29 to October 9. “Continue to Love‧Leslie Cheung Memorial Exhibition”. Tang Hede also lent a large number of treasures to the commemorative exhibition, including the red sparkling high-heeled shoes worn by Leslie Cheung in the concert, the shell-decorated skirt, etc.

