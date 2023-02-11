Home Entertainment 20 years after the death of Alberto Sordi, a book collects letters from dozens of admirers, celebrities and ordinary people
20 years after the death of Alberto Sordi, a book collects letters from dozens of admirers, celebrities and ordinary people

20 years after the death of Alberto Sordi, a book collects letters from dozens of admirers, celebrities and ordinary people

There are also letters from famous personalities, from work colleagues, such as Anthony Quinn, Monica Vitti, Gina Lollobrigida, and from politicians. But above all, many moving and unexpected messages from anonymous citizens, often left in front of the villa in Rome where Sordi lived for years. Among other things, the text is enriched by the testimonies of Walter Veltroni and Carlo Verdone.

All of this is collected in the book «Dear Alberto. The letters found in the Sordi Archive», created jointly with Editori Laterza and edited by Alberto Crespi, which will be presented for the first time on Tuesday 14 in Rome (at the Spazio Sette bookshop at 20.30). The text was born exactly 20 years after the actor’s death, which took place on February 24, 2003. The memory of the artist is wanted by the Alberto Sordi Museum Foundation with two initiatives aimed at celebrating the enormous affection that surrounded him and the remarkable legacy left with its films and characters. The rest will be out in bookstores on February 17th.

At the preview presentation there will be Giambattista Faralli, vice president of the Alberto Sordi Museum Foundation, Walter Veltroni, personal friend of Alberto Sordi and honorary president of the Alberto Sordi Museum Foundation, and Alberto Crespi, with an introduction by Giuseppe Laterza and readings by Paolo Conticini .

Alberto Sordi, that ironic cynicism “in grasping the average Italian”

«Dear Alberto» is a book different from all those already existing on the Deaf because it collects a rich selection of the thousands of letters that the great actor has received during his long career. Letters from his personal archive, kept and studied by the Alberto Sordi Museum Foundation, from admirers, cinema enthusiasts, fans who turn to him as one would a friend or relative, to whom they can ask for advice, confide in sorrows, recount joys and communicate the love for his interpretations, sadnesses and ironies of life.

See also  "Bed Rabbit 2: Escape Plan" director Will Gluck enjoys the excitement of Surface in film creation and daily life – News Center

In addition, the Alberto Sordi Museum Foundation organizes, in collaboration with the Roberto Rossellini Cine-TV Institute in Rome, a cycle of screenings entitled “The Deaf and the History of Italy” curated by Luca Verdone, which starting from 20 February will be held in the theater housed in the Villa Museum and reserved for film students. The review, which aims to demonstrate the modernity that the films and characters played by Alberto Sordi still retain, includes titles such as “The great war”, “Everyone at home”, “A difficult life”, “An American in Rome », «Handsome, Honest, Australian Emigrant, would marry an unsullied fellow villager» and «A very small bourgeois».

