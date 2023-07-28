20 Years of “Legend World”: A Journey of Success and Innovation in China’s Online Gaming Industry

“Legend World” Celebrates 20th Anniversary: A Journey of Pioneering and Innovation

The classic client online game “Legend World” recently marked its 20th anniversary, making it a significant milestone for both the game and its developer, Shengqu Games. As the first self-developed game by Shengqu Games, “Legend World” not only revolutionized China‘s gaming industry but also became a representative work of the country’s first generation of national online games.

In an open letter titled “Unlimited Possibilities Only With You,” released on July 28, Shengqu Games reflected on the 20-year journey of “Legend World” and expressed its gratitude towards loyal players, project teams, and partners. The letter is divided into seven major sections that review the game’s development and acknowledge the challenges faced and triumphs achieved.

When “Legend World” was first conceptualized in 2002, China‘s online gaming industry was still in its infancy. Most game manufacturers were focused on importing online games from abroad, leaving little room for local self-developed games to compete. Moreover, foreign developers often struggled to understand and meet the specific needs of Chinese players due to cultural differences, leaving domestic game agencies at a disadvantage.

With the founding of the “Legend World” project, the team aimed to seize the initiative and create an online game that better catered to the needs of Chinese players. This marked a significant mission for Shengqu Games and a groundbreaking endeavor for a local Shanghai game company. Supported by research and development funds, the founding team faced immense pressure but persevered.

Despite challenges, “Legend World” was successfully launched on July 28, 2003. In less than two months, the game attracted over 600,000 simultaneous online players and gained recognition from both players and the industry. This early success showcased the immense potential of self-developed games in the domestic market and laid the foundation for the entire industry.

The first three years were crucial for the development of “Legend World.” In 2004, the game introduced the “Iron Blood Demon City” anniversary version, providing players with new challenges and gameplay enhancements. The popularity of “Legend World” soared with the release of this expansion, resulting in all newly opened servers quickly reaching full capacity.

In 2005, “World of Legends” organized the first Shacheng City Master Summit in several offline cities. This offline interaction between project personnel and players played a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of the game. The same year, “Legend World” transitioned to a free game model, attracting a larger user base.

In 2006, “Legend World” introduced the Yuanshen avatar gameplay, which revolutionized the game’s player versus player combat system. By incorporating traditional Chinese cultural elements, the game not only provided unique gameplay experiences but also enriched the overall cultural connotation of the game and strengthened its identity as an ethnic online game.

Over the past two decades, the gaming market in China has undergone significant transformations, and “Legend World” has continued to evolve to meet the needs of different players. On the PC side, the game releases high-quality expansion packs regularly while retaining its core mechanisms. It also offers various editions tailored to different player preferences, ensuring a continuous flow of new content.

Additionally, “Legend World” has successfully branched out to the mobile platform, launching games such as “Handed Down” in 2015 and “Legend World Mobile Game” in 2017. These adaptations demonstrate the game’s ability to adapt to technological advancements and maintain its competitive edge.

After 20 years of practice and innovation, “Legend World” serves as a testament to the success of Shengqu Games’ content creation model. From its pioneering gameplay features to its consistent updates and adaptations, the game epitomizes the evolution of China‘s gaming industry and continues to captivate players with its unlimited possibilities.

