200 years ago Beltrami at the source of the Mississippi

Who discovered the headwaters of the Mississippi? An Italian, named Giacomo Costantino Beltrami, 200 years ago, the August 31, 1823. And who published the first dictionary of the Sioux language? Not an American but the Italian himself, who, to get closer to his goal, set out on his own adventure, bro the Chippewa Sioux tribea bit’ like Kevin Costner does in “Dances with Wolves”, with the difference that Beltrami really existed, it’s not a film invention. On the discovery of the sources there is a clarification: in America the Italian explorer was officially recognized to have identified “one” of the sources of the Mississippi, the one he called Lake Giulia, and not “the” main source, later placed, somewhat arbitrarily, in Lake Itasca (Beltrami passed by it but snubbed it); the fact remains that Beltrami was the first to knowingly travel through the area, to draw a geographical map and to write a travel report. Undisputed is then the paternity of first Sioux dictionary, still published in America by Lakota Presswhich is the semi-official publisher of the Lakota Oglala tribe (that of Red Cloud and Crazy Horse, the winner of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry at the Little Big Horn).

In Italy Giacomo Costantino Beltrami has linked his name to two places. He was born in Bergamo in 1799 and today the Angelo Mai Museum in the city houses an impressive collection of finds of Amerindian objects that the explorer brought back to Italy; they are objects whose equivalent is not found in America, because they date from a time when no one thought about collecting and cataloging them. A few years ago a delegation of Indian shamans he expressed emotion in front of some ancient ritual drums, and gave indications on the correct way to exhibit the finds, for example by explaining that the torch and the stove of the calumet must be kept separate, because they join only when smoking.

In another city, the small Filottrano (in the province of Ancona), Beltrami spent a good part of his life and died in 1855; the building that served as his residence houses other collections and papers, including the original manuscript of the Sioux dictionary.

But what drove Beltrami to the headwaters of the Mississippi? He arrived there at the age of 44, with a life behind him as a soldier of Napoleon, judge of the Napoleonic Kingdom, then suspected of links with the Carbonari after the Restoration; subjected to police harassment, he resolved to embark on a long journey abroad, first to Europe and then to America, where he was even received in a private audience at the White House by President Monroe (the one of the famous Doctrine which imposed on the European powers not to attack the nations of the Americas). Having learned, with astonishment, that the sources of the Mississippi, the most important and most majestic river in North America, had not yet been identified, Beltrami decided to go and discover them himself, “to bring prestige to Italy and arouse sympathy in foreign peoples to the cause of his liberty”.

At the beginning of the journey to the West he had an extraordinary fortune: he met and became friends with an officer of Italian origin, a certain Taliaferro that he was going to take command of a blockhouse in the Mississippi Valley; from here Beltrami joined a military mission directed to the Canadian border, that is (more or less) where he had in mind. Equipped with weapons and ammunition and a powerful white horse, he also procured a red umbrella, due to an extravagant idea: he had read in some book that in Asia umbrellas were used by distinguished people and conferred prestige, and he imagined they could the same impression on the natives of Minnesota; and indeed the Sioux and the Chippewa were affected by the‘Man-with-red-umbrella.

The umbrella wasn’t enough of course. Beltrami made himself known as a great bear hunter and great warrior (he repelled a couple of attacks by unidentified redskins, without killing any of them) so much so that he was called to act as a peacemaker in disputes between the tribes. He also impressed the native girls, one of whom (Woascita) he made him a wonderful moose skin dress, with fringes and colored beadswhich is now on display in Bergamo.

In the end, leaving behind even the Red Indian guides who assisted him up to there, Beltrami ventures alone into an uninhabited and unexplored area, full of small streams, volcanic springs and lakes; and when he locates the northernmost and furthest source from the mouth of the Mississippi, he names it Lago Giulia, in the name of a woman he loved (the noble Giulia de’ Medici Spada) and too soon lost. After this trip he will make others in Mexico and Haiti, and will tour America and Europe to publicize his discoveries, receiving honors and recognitions everywhere but not full satisfaction on “Julia Lake” as the main source of the Mississippi. The icing on the cake that he missed.

Luigi Grassia is the author of the book “Dances with the Sioux. Beltrami, an Italian at the source of the Mississippi”, Mimesis Edizioni, 2018, 214 pages.

