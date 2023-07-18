202030 – THE BERLIN FASHION SUMMIT BFW SS24 – fashion soon out of fashion? – Fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Imagine: It is 203030. Sea levels have risen exponentially, glaciers have melted, soils have become salinated, making farming impossible for generations. The world consists only of deserts… For us none of this seems to be relevant to date. But the question still arises: Does fashion still have a future? Or does fashion go out of fashion?

202030 – THE BERLIN FASHION SUMMIT

Simultaneously with the Berlin Fashion Week the conference is concerned 203030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit with the topic of sustainability in the fashion and textile industry. Berlin designers, brands and pioneers in particular have an opportunity here for a platform that has a positive influence on fashion. The Summit is the connection between sustainable knowledge, innovative ideas and the search for transformative goals.

Denim ist the new Denim

Already on July 11, the Summit hosted a stage program and a denim pop-up that ended with a community gathering. Participants and representatives of the industry came together, discussed and listened intently to the moderators Max Gilgenmann and Magdalena Schaffrin. Topik should be the jeans. “Problem child” and always notorious as a fashion sin, now serves as an innovative role model. “Denim is known in the industry as an environmentally unfriendly material that is treated with a lot of chemicals and consumes a lot of water. Precisely because there are these issues that not only affect the environment but also the people who work in the value chain, the denim industry has developed cleaner solutions and brought them to market.” – Magdalena Schaffrin, Co-Ceo studio MM04.

Update EU Textil Strategy: Focus Gren Strategy

At a workshop on the subject Update EU Textil Strategy: Focus Gren Strategy on Wednesday a bunch of people came together to support the speakers and the studio MM04, the initiators, listened with interest. An overview of the most relevant legislative processes helped to understand how little has been done for the environment to date. Lawyer Robert Grabosch helped to understand how this complexity can be classified in terms of time. How long will it be before things change? Interesting facts, but also a lot of educational work regarding the EU textile strategy could be collected and done. The European Green Deal wants to emit no more greenhouse gases by 2050. It is the first time that the fashion and textile industry has been properly taken under the wing of the EU.

One thing is clear, the EU wants to put an end to the Fast Fashion Wheel, in practice it is also clear that this brings its difficulties. The global patchwork quilt must become a constant as quickly as possible. In the next few years, companies will be obliged to finally take responsibility. The supply chain law is just the beginning of a series that offers hope for our future generations. A lot will change, washing green won’t be so easy anymore. “When you green it, you better mean it.” studio MM04.

We can also look forward to the next sustainability conference next year. With a two-day program, guests can look forward to plenty of discussions and developments in the field of sustainability. Let’s make a change!

Author: Marie – Photos: Marie

202030 – THE BERLIN FASHION SUMMIT Spring Summer 2024 BFW Berlin – Impressions

