Source Title: 2021 Hua Chenyu Mars Concert Documentary Video Comes Chief Director Hua Chenyu sincerely reveals the behind-the-scenes story

At 12 o’clock on November 28th, “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert Full Record” will be exclusively launched on Mango TV! This dream-making journey, which started in the warm spring and carried the infinite beautiful memories of the Mars family, was fully presented by the team in the form of a countdown. The whole process from the start of conception, to preparation for construction, and to the successful conclusion was also disclosed to the outside world for the first time. . The film uses chief director Hua Chenyu, Hua Chenyu’s management team, concert organizers, behind-the-scenes music production team, Martian fans, etc. to cut in from multiple perspectives, and present the behind-the-scenes story in a 360-degree manner. In those days of wearing stars and wearing moons, the tears and sweat of every participant can be clearly seen. Hua Chenyu himself, as the initiator of this “Dream Journey”, bears the dual pressure of body and spirit, while not forgetting to carefully advise every stage detail, and is still communicating about the music details of the “Healing Trilogy”, When they landed in Haikou, they immediately asked about the progress of the implementation, and when the team encountered a bottleneck, they never forgot to make the music well… Today, Huachenyu Mars Concert has continuously polished the performance content and interactive experience through multiple innovations, and actively explored music With more possibilities for performances, it has developed into a leading offline performance label in China, and its influence has radiated to many surrounding fields, and even achieved a high-energy effect of driving the local economy. The Mars Carnival has gradually grown from Hua Chenyu’s one-man dream to a group of people’s yearning. Every time he goes all out in two directions, every worker’s sweat and dedication are worthy of being recorded. “2021 Mars Concert Full Record” truly presents the hard work behind the scenes On the occasion of the first anniversary of “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert”, the film “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert Full Record” meets fans for the first time, which is full of ritual. The planning and preparation of this concert began on September 9, 2018. It took three years and a total of 1174 days, creating a new model of domestic individual concerts; more than 30 participating departments, a total of 127 performance teams, and 111 engineering teams ; The stage construction took 650 hours, the longest construction time for a Mars concert in history. The film uses the form of countdown to truly record the preparation process of the concert, instantly arousing the Martian DNA of fans. As the “B side” of the Mars concert stage, this film also brings many unexpected “fireworks” details – Standing on the streets of Haikou, Hua Chenyu sighed with emotion “there are a lot of motorcycles on the street”. Chatting with passers-by… After a brief relaxation, Hua Chenyu turned on the conference room and recording studio in a continuous rotation mode. On the stage, in order to implement the “Welcome Home” agreement, Huahua paid attention to every detail, such as the appearance of the stairs on the home stage, the location of the sound system…all of which are filled with the consideration and consideration of the team behind the scenes. In terms of music, Huahua strives for perfection. While bringing good music, she tries her best to convey her attitude towards life to the outside world. Before the plane takes off, she is still communicating with the team about the “Healing Trilogy” idea; Concerned about the execution of the scene, it is not difficult to see that Huahua, who has multiple roles, is under tremendous pressure throughout the preparation and performance process. Later, she appeared in the camera frequently inhaling oxygen to replenish energy, and insisted on performing six consecutive performances despite illness. Her dedication is admirable , which makes people feel distressed, but also sighs the high self-demand for music and stage. See also The quick-change caravan that doubles the available space The behind-the-scenes team is full of sincerity and full of energy, infinitely moved Mars, and the two-way covenant will never end The scene turned to the day before the countdown to the concert. Due to force majeure, the Mars concert may be postponed. The sudden change cast a huge shadow on the team. Hua Chenyu immediately said, “Instead of us trying to persuade everyone to quit, why not let me persuade you?” back myself”. He didn’t want a family member to be absent and was afraid that he would not be able to fulfill his promise this time, and he fell into infinite entanglement instantly. After discussing the plan with the team all night, and after many coordinations, the dawn finally ushered in, and the concert can be held as originally planned. At the critical moment when the concert might be postponed, Huahua still did not forget to tell the team, “No matter what, get the song done first, this can’t be delayed.” The dedication to music is evident. In the whole film, apart from the tense preparation process of the Mars concert and Huahua’s rare behind-the-scenes makeup highlights, etc., what impressed the audience most is undoubtedly the cohesion of the Mars concert. , contains tens of thousands of fans’ long-distance and indomitable longing; contains the desperate effort of the behind-the-scenes team to create the best effect at all costs; contains Hua Chenyu’s full commitment to fulfill his original intention. It is also the appeal of the House of Mars that has enabled everyone not only to reap several wonderful performances along the way, but also to gain countless friendships, growth and touches. Long Long, the music director of the Mars Concert, said frankly that he watched Hua Hua grow up. Hua Chenyu also said that Hua Hua was someone he relied on very much. Music producer Zheng Nan is the producer of all Huahua’s albums, and is also called by Hua Chenyu the person who knows his own music best: “We have music in common, and sometimes even make me mistakenly think that the ‘music’ of the two of us Cells are all the same.” There are also Hu Chao, the person in charge of the Mars Concert organizer, Guo Peng, the chief producer, and others. Years of cooperation and hard work have made the “Mars Concert” grow stronger and stronger. Every witness I can find my own unique emotional support point in it, just as the fans said: I hope I can still watch the Mars concert when I am 80 years old! I believe that this “dream that doesn’t want to end” is also destined to bloom more brilliant fireworks in the rush and expectation of everyone. See also Talking about love movies together, focusing on youthful expression, Lushan International Love Movie Summit Forum was successfully held-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

At 12 o’clock on November 28th, “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert Full Record” will be exclusively launched on Mango TV! This dream-making journey, which started in the warm spring and carried the infinite beautiful memories of the Mars family, was fully presented by the team in the form of a countdown. The whole process from the start of conception, to preparation for construction, and to the successful conclusion was also disclosed to the outside world for the first time. . The film uses chief director Hua Chenyu, Hua Chenyu’s management team, concert organizers, behind-the-scenes music production team, Martian fans, etc. to cut in from multiple perspectives, and present the behind-the-scenes story in a 360-degree manner.

In those days of wearing stars and wearing moons, the tears and sweat of every participant can be clearly seen. Hua Chenyu himself, as the initiator of this “Dream Journey”, bears the dual pressure of body and spirit, while not forgetting to carefully advise every stage detail, and is still communicating about the music details of the “Healing Trilogy”, When they landed in Haikou, they immediately asked about the progress of the implementation, and when the team encountered a bottleneck, they never forgot to make the music well… Today, Huachenyu Mars Concert has continuously polished the performance content and interactive experience through multiple innovations, and actively explored music With more possibilities for performances, it has developed into a leading offline performance label in China, and its influence has radiated to many surrounding fields, and even achieved a high-energy effect of driving the local economy. The Mars Carnival has gradually grown from Hua Chenyu’s one-man dream to a group of people’s yearning. Every time he goes all out in two directions, every worker’s sweat and dedication are worthy of being recorded.

“2021 Mars Concert Full Record” truly presents the hard work behind the scenes

On the occasion of the first anniversary of “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert”, the film “2021 Huachenyu Mars Concert Full Record” meets fans for the first time, which is full of ritual. The planning and preparation of this concert began on September 9, 2018. It took three years and a total of 1174 days, creating a new model of domestic individual concerts; more than 30 participating departments, a total of 127 performance teams, and 111 engineering teams ; The stage construction took 650 hours, the longest construction time for a Mars concert in history. The film uses the form of countdown to truly record the preparation process of the concert, instantly arousing the Martian DNA of fans.

As the “B side” of the Mars concert stage, this film also brings many unexpected “fireworks” details – Standing on the streets of Haikou, Hua Chenyu sighed with emotion “there are a lot of motorcycles on the street”. Chatting with passers-by… After a brief relaxation, Hua Chenyu turned on the conference room and recording studio in a continuous rotation mode. On the stage, in order to implement the “Welcome Home” agreement, Huahua paid attention to every detail, such as the appearance of the stairs on the home stage, the location of the sound system…all of which are filled with the consideration and consideration of the team behind the scenes. In terms of music, Huahua strives for perfection. While bringing good music, she tries her best to convey her attitude towards life to the outside world. Before the plane takes off, she is still communicating with the team about the “Healing Trilogy” idea; Concerned about the execution of the scene, it is not difficult to see that Huahua, who has multiple roles, is under tremendous pressure throughout the preparation and performance process. Later, she appeared in the camera frequently inhaling oxygen to replenish energy, and insisted on performing six consecutive performances despite illness. Her dedication is admirable , which makes people feel distressed, but also sighs the high self-demand for music and stage.

The behind-the-scenes team is full of sincerity and full of energy, infinitely moved Mars, and the two-way covenant will never end

The scene turned to the day before the countdown to the concert. Due to force majeure, the Mars concert may be postponed. The sudden change cast a huge shadow on the team. Hua Chenyu immediately said, “Instead of us trying to persuade everyone to quit, why not let me persuade you?” back myself”. He didn’t want a family member to be absent and was afraid that he would not be able to fulfill his promise this time, and he fell into infinite entanglement instantly. After discussing the plan with the team all night, and after many coordinations, the dawn finally ushered in, and the concert can be held as originally planned. At the critical moment when the concert might be postponed, Huahua still did not forget to tell the team, “No matter what, get the song done first, this can’t be delayed.” The dedication to music is evident.

In the whole film, apart from the tense preparation process of the Mars concert and Huahua’s rare behind-the-scenes makeup grabbing, etc., what impressed the audience the most is undoubtedly the cohesion of the Mars concert. , contains tens of thousands of fans’ long-distance and indomitable longing; it contains the desperate effort of the behind-the-scenes team to create the best effect at all costs; it contains Hua Chenyu’s full commitment to fulfill his original intention. It is also the appeal of the House of Mars that has enabled everyone not only to reap several wonderful performances along the way, but also to gain countless friendships, growth and touches. Long Long, the music director of the Mars Concert, said frankly that he watched Hua Hua grow up. Hua Chenyu also said that Hua Hua was someone he relied on very much. Music producer Zheng Nan is the producer of all Huahua’s albums, and is also called by Hua Chenyu the person who knows his own music best: “We have music in common, and sometimes even make me mistakenly think that the ‘music’ of the two of us Cells are all the same.” There are also Hu Chao, the person in charge of the Mars Concert organizer, Guo Peng, the chief producer, and others. Years of cooperation and hard work have made the “Mars Concert” grow stronger and stronger. Every witness I can find my own unique emotional support point in it, just as the fans said: I hope I can still watch the Mars concert when I am 80 years old! I believe that this “dream that doesn’t want to end” is also destined to bloom more brilliant fireworks in the rush and expectation of everyone.