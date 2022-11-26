2022/11/26 – Playing what you voted to hear again, including Uprock hype and a remix

Playing what you voted to hear again, including a remix of one of those tracks. You can feel the hype that was in the lead-up to the Uprock Summit.

Playlist:

“Backaddit (ft. DSTL)” by Ozay Moore

“Nod Ya Head” by BroadKast

“He Paid it All (ft. Rel McCoy & Griffin)” by DIE-REK

“The Way of the Hand and Foot” by Rezadent

“Come Calling (ft. Cas Metah, Junyah, D4C & Rel McCoy)” by Krosswerdz

“Dear City” by Unison

“The Blessed Are (ft. OnBeatMusic)” by Braille

“Nothing Can Stop Us (ft. DAE)” by ZERO

“Keep it Movin’ (ft.Oakbridge, Shelly.H, Mark Durksen, Jabs & Kris.Bo)” by Krosswerdz

“Real You” by Mark Durksen

“The Arrival (ft. Sivion)” by Terror Firma

“Seeds of Abraham (remix)” by Krum (Playdough)

“Go (ft. Bonafide, Jurny Big, Pettidee, Manchild, Sareem Poems, Braille, Knowdaverbs & Soup the Chemist)” by Proxy

“We Are The Culture (ft. DJ Mal-Ski)” by Propaganda

“Hands Up” by Kris-Bo

“Amen Again (ft. Lecrae & Trip Lee)” by 1K Phew

