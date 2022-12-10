Home » 2022/12/10 Lecrae’s back in his church clothes, Sareem Poems keeps going, and let’s rock up at Uprock again
Lecrae’s in his 4th set of Church Clothes, Sareem Poems just Keeps Going. Hear who’s next to Rock Up at Uprock. And we flashback to 2009.

“Ain’t Love Proud (ft. TheyCallMe.Solo, Brett Adrien & King O.P.P.)” by Fonke Knomaads
“Good Lord (ft. Andy Mineo)” by Lecrae
“82.5 (Age FM)” by Anonymous XI
“The Root Cause (ft. Resident, Cas Metah, ILL Clinton, Reckoncyle & Sounds Like Dsipl)” by Krosswerdz
“Keep Going (ft. Madi)” by Sareem Poems
“Lost Again” by Young C
“The Knowing (Remix) (ft. Braille & Kris-Bo)” by Izzy n The Profit
“Frames” by Urban D.
“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz
“Most PPL” by Eternia
“Bless God” by Ruslan
“Awake (ft. Datin)” by Raging Moses
“Boulder in the Storm – 中流砥柱” by MC BigCow
“Boulder Rock Remix (ft. Michael Manasseh)” by Adam L
“Rock up at UPROCK (ft. Ryland Junior, The Profit, Oakbridge)” by Krosswerdz
“King Jesus (ft. KB)” by nobigdyl.
“Backaddit (Newselph Remix)” by Ozay Moore
“Big Wave (ft. Parris Chariz)” by Lecrae

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/828

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

