2022/12/24 – Christmas hip hop show!

by admin
Show notes

The Definition Radio Christmas Special packed full of Christmas hip hop music for Christmas which is just perfect for Christmas time. Including a new song by River Movement.

Playlist:

“Christmas Radio Drop” by Kris-Bo n The Profit
“O’ Come (ft. CASS, nobigdyl.)” by Tedashii
“Christmas Wrapping” by Imperial & K.I.N.E.T.I.K.
“Rudolph (ft. Rochelle Watt & Phil Darko)” by Anthony Sawyers
“Joy (ft. Lecrae, Abe Parker)” by Trip Lee
“We Three Kings (w/ Page One, Theory Hazit)” by MG! The Visionary
“Don’t Touch The Drums Boy” by Listener & Dust
“Angels and Drums (w/ Issac Ryan Brown, Aaron Cole)” by John Reuben
“Christmas Radio Drop” by Mastermind
“Came Down” by Ambassador, The
“12 Bars of Christmas (ft. Sivion, Sareem Poems, Kinetik, Sojourn)” by Imperial
“Nothin’ But You (ft. Hulvey, Montell Fish & Becca VanDerbeck)” by Andy Mineo
“Christmas Spoken Word” by Sounds Like Dsipl
“Empty Spot (ft. DIE-REK, Sivion, K.I.N.E.T.I.K., Soulseize)” by illect Recordings
“Not Your Average Baby (ft. Victoria Tamaki, Izzy Music, Larell)” by Licy Be
“Christmas Rappin'” by Kurtis Blow
“The Nutcracker” by NomiS
“Go Tell (ft. Dee-1 & George.Rose)” by Flame
“What Child is This” by River Movement
“Christmas in Florida (ft. Matthew West)” by Social Club Misfits

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/830

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

