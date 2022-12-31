2022/12/31 – The team picks their favourite songs on Definition in 2022

This episode of Definition Radio is the host’s picks for their favourite tracks of 2022.

The next episode is your picks. What’s your favourite CHH track of 2022? Let us know on our socials. We’re keen to hear what the listener’s favourites are.

Playlist:

“We All In (ft. DJ Mal-Ski & Lecrae)” by Propaganda

“Man of God (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C

“Awake (ft. Datin)” by Raging Moses

“Hopefully (ft. Madi)” by Sareem Poems

“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant

“Bow Down (ft. Bizzle, Datin & Bumps INF)” by God Over Money (G.O.M.)

“Know You More (ft. Sole Option)” by River Movement

“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK

“War” by Young Faith

“Day By Day (ft. Zeadala)” by The Profit

“Keep It Runnin Part 1 (ft. Th3rd Kind)” by E.Man

“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz

“Very Original (ft. D Double E)” by Guvna B

“Medulla To Precordium” by Nil Void

“Good Lord (ft. Andy Mineo)” by Lecrae

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/831

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com