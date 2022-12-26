The 2022 China (Shanghai) Youth Charity Concert will be held to help the poor teenagers in Lu’an realize their football dreamsFly into the homes of ordinary people

“Reunion and love together” 2022 China (Shanghai) Youth Charity Concert was recently held in the Shanghai Concert Hall. The Youth Shanghai Video Account, Youth Shanghai Douyin, Youth Daily Weibo and other platforms were also broadcast simultaneously, leading millions of young people to “use together” music to love”.

This year’s public welfare concert continues the tradition of focusing on a group each time, focusing on the needy teenagers in Lu’an, Anhui, an old revolutionary base area supported by Shanghai counterparts, and helping these children who are in trouble but have dreams to realize their football dreams.

Over the past six years, the China (Shanghai) Youth Charity Concert has continued to grow, and the charity team has continued to grow. This charity concert is guided by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League, hosted by Youth Daily, co-hosted by Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center, organized by Youth Daily·Youth Shanghai and Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center Committee of the Communist Youth League. The event was also co-organized and supported by Shanghai Seaport Football Club and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, as well as enthusiastic support from public welfare partners Reckitt Benckiser China, JD.com, and Shanghai McDonald’s.

This year’s public welfare concert, Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Choir, an old friend who has been with me for six years, came as scheduled. Young artists from the Shanghai Ballet, Shanghai National Orchestra, and Shanghai Opera House under the Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center made their debut. Popular young singer Ren Yifei also joined in.At the concert, the Youth League Committee of Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center cooperated with outstanding young actors from Shanghai Ballet, Shanghai National Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House to interpret the power of “reunion and love” by forming a group to participate in performances, calling for The majority of young people “go together” for public welfare.

As one of the highlights of the concert, three sopranos from the Shanghai Opera House newly interpreted the youth public welfare version of the theme song “Sparkle Like You” celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China. The Rainbow Chamber Choir sang seven songs, including classic songs such as “I Like” and “Rainbow”, as well as humorous or healing works such as “Afternoon” and “A Letter from Grandpa”. For people in 2023, the song “What You Want Must Come True” became the “wish song” on the night of the live broadcast, singing the voices of young people, and calling on more people to actively participate in a positive life and “live in love inside”.

At the public welfare concert, Wu Bin, Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, Luo Weiwei, Secretary of the Lu’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, Anhui Province, Li Qingchuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Youth Daily, Guan Yizhong, General Manager of the Public Relations Department of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Sun Hao, executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Seaport Football Club, jointly launched the annual public welfare project of the public welfare concert – “Dream Chasing Baby” care action. Everyone will reunite with the power of love and care for the childlike dreams of the football dreams of the disadvantaged teenagers in Lu’an, Anhui. Jinzhai, Lu’an, Anhui not only walked out of the Hope Project’s big-eyed girl Su Mingjuan, but also helped countless children enter the classroom and change their destiny with knowledge.

Today, there are still a group of teenagers who are in trouble but still have dreams. They also long to have a football of their own, so that they can play a “World Cup” heartily in the sun with their friends.

The much-watched World Cup has just come to an end, and the organizers will continue the youth’s love for football, and let rural youths feel the charm of football through richer forms.

“As a state-owned enterprise, SAIC actively fulfills its social responsibilities, and hopes to help more rural teenagers exercise their health, feel the spirit of sports and the joy of football by participating in the ‘Dream Chasing Baby’ care action.” Relevant person in charge of SAIC’s public relations department express. “‘No football, no public welfare’ has become the life attitude of Shanghai Haigang Football Club and many Haigang fans. Over the years, the club has always kept in mind the vision of ‘bringing healthy cultural enjoyment to the city and fans’, and has continued to practice public welfare. Move forward.” The relevant person in charge of Shanghai Harbor Football Club said that from pairing up to help and offering love, to realizing the dream of the west and passing on the love of mountains and seas, the club’s coaches and players dedicate their love in various forms. The club hopes to practice ” The concept of “positive energy in Shanghai, infinite future” makes the positive energy conveyed by football not limited to the field, but can also be transmitted to every corner of the city through the link of public welfare outside the field. Using public welfare to cultivate civilization and make the city more heart-warming . (Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)