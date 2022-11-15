Original title: 2022 Colorful Guizhou Culture and Art Festival · Response | Li Chao: Li Chao: Literary creation must fulfill the responsibility of the era of writing

On November 15th, the 2022 Colorful Guizhou Culture and Art Festival opened in Guiyang, and the first Guizhou Provincial Literature Award was awarded at the opening ceremony. 82 works in 14 categories including calligraphy, photography, and folk crafts won awards.

The novel “Jimei Hotel” written by writer Li Chao won the first prize in the short story category. As the award-winning representative, Li Chao felt very excited and encouraged. He said that literary creation should fulfill its due responsibility in the field in which one is always in, “writing the era and expressing the era”.

Li Chao.Respondents provided

In Li Chao’s view, the source and path of fiction is life. Regarding the relationship between literary creation and reality, life gives people experience and experience. Novels are the extensive integration and connection of social reality and phenomena. The existence of individuals is one of the small representations of society, and how to see the big from the small is the power of the writer. where.

The broad values ​​recognized by human beings are feelings, goodness, morality, and fairness and justice. When it comes to literature, it must be borne by the characters. His smallness and greatness are not fixed. Li Chao believes that the role of literature is to see the changing process and provide a clear and more complete vision, even if it is full of setbacks and tempering. The manifestation of human spirit, aesthetics and cultural recognition are the cultural landscape we have been exposed to for thousands of years, and it is precisely in such a broad background of the times.

How to draw nutrients from it, in order to face the characteristics of the new era and make a matching expression, is a difficult problem faced by the new generation of writers. In Li Chao’s view, innovation has never been unconventional, but a development vision and expression technique gradually derived from the background, which not only includes the past, but also looks to the future.

When it comes to writing, Li Chao’s clear feeling is that he wants to write. He said that as a person in the era, we cannot give up thinking and practice. As a young writer, I will insist on setting high standards, build my heart with writing, practice with writing, record with heart, and write with heart in the new era.

Tianyan News reporter of Guizhou Daily

Zhao Xiangkang Lu Qingjian

Edited by Zhang Ting

Li Jie in the second instance

The third trial Liu DanReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: