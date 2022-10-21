Original title: 2022 GSPL Global Supermodel Children’s Fashion Week Joint Professional League to Appreciate Elegant Fashion Bloom

With the coming of late autumn, the 2022 GSPL Global Supermodel Children’s International Fashion Week and the Global Supermodel Professional League will be jointly held. We look forward to the perfect presentation of the children’s supermodel fashion show in Hangzhou Yishang International Show, which will bloom beautifully in China‘s Kyushu. This fashion week and model competition is jointly organized by the Organizing Committee of the Global Supermodel Professional League and Shanghai Yading Culture Media Co., Ltd., and will soon open a beautiful feast of distinctive fashion and culture.

A strong youth is a strong country. The ultimate purpose of holding the Global Supermodel Children’s International Fashion Week is to promote Chinese culture with the light of youth, to demonstrate cultural confidence, so that they can establish national cultural self-confidence and experience China‘s excellent traditional culture and national culture since childhood. Based on the global fashion vision, the fashion week will inspire the multi-integration of innovation and newness, unite the power of Chinese design, reinterpret Chinese culture with fashion, and demonstrate cultural self-confidence with the light of youth.

This fashion week and model competition is guided by high standards and professional concepts, helping to discover the new generation of Chinese models and injecting fashion culture with Chinese characteristics into the fashion industry. At the same time, the organizing committee adheres to the principle of people-oriented, gathers fashion elites, takes cultural creativity as the core, and combines clothing to create a unique show scene, which fully demonstrates the collision of stage and creativity, and makes culture and fashion intertwined. A fashion fantasy full of infinite imagination!

Global Supermodel Children’s International Fashion Week Outstanding Child Model:

Han Rongjia

Xiao Nanxi

Li Yunyi Yang Bowen Lu Yang Sun Meimei Tang Zixuan Wang Yihan Yang Kaichun Global Supermodel Professional League Outstanding Model: He Yiyang Wang Kexin Zhang Yuning Ma Yanmin Participating in the model competition is not just for fame, it is an experience and a hone, which has a profound impact on a model's career. Actively cultivating physical art can shape participation awareness, cultivate initiative in doing things, and at the same time help models shape brave personality. The model contest is a grand stage. Faced with different eyes and expressions, exercise bravery and gradually overcome the fear in his heart. It is to cultivate his mature mentality to dare to face the public and calm and calm in the future! The Organizing Committee of the Global Supermodel Professional League provides a stage for the dream players to show themselves and realize their dreams, which not only enables the contestants to realize the sublimation from personal value to social value, but also will continue to promote the league and fashion week to become the world's understanding of Chinese culture. ties, and promote the event to become a fashionable platform for the world's reading power. The outstanding players from the 2022 GSPL Global Supermodel Children's International Fashion Week and the Global Supermodel Professional League will gather in charming Hangzhou in the cold winter season! Let's enjoy the blooming of supermodel fashion!

