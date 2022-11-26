2022 Iranian Film Masters Exhibition opens in Hangzhou with eight masterpieces to meet fans

On the evening of November 25th, under the guidance of Zhejiang Film Projection Association and hosted by Dadi Cinema Group, the 2022 Iranian Film Masters Exhibition opened in Hangzhou Orange Sky Golden Harvest Cinemas (Raffles).

Leaders from the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China, the Zhejiang Film Projection Association, and the Film Academy of the China Academy of Art attended the opening ceremony.

The film festival will last for 3 days, and 8 excellent films from Iran will be screened in Hangzhou and Ningbo simultaneously.

“A Separation” is the first to meet the audience as the opening film of this screening. The film is directed by Asghar Farhadi, who is known as “The Light of Iran”. Festival Golden Bear Award for Best Film and other awards. With simple camera language, the film deeply dissects all aspects of Iranian society like a scalpel. After the screening of the film, Dr. Abbas Ali Wafai, Cultural Counselor of the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China, and Zhou Jiali, Associate Professor of the School of Film, China Academy of Art, had an in-depth post-screening exchange with the audience.

In addition to the opening film, the other 7 films participating in this screening are all classic works of film master Abbas Kiarostami, including the most famous country trilogy “Where is My Friend’s Home” and “Life”. Growth Stream, Lover Under the Olive Tree, Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Cherry Taste, Neo-realistic Close-Up, Emotional and Delicate Co-productions Legal Copy and Like a Love River. Please look forward to.