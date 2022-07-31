Original title: In 2022, the national film box office exceeded 20 billion, and “Lone on the Moon” entered the top seven in the annual list with 700 million in 2 days

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Wen) On July 30, the happy twist comedy “Walking to the Moon” starring Shen Teng and Ma Li was released on the second day, with 59.3% of the film scheduled, with a box office of 324 million yuan, and an attendance rate of 24.6%. With an average of 37 people per game, various data have been greatly improved compared with the first day of release on Friday.

In addition to the box office of the first day and the previous two days, the cumulative total box office of “Lone on the Moon” on the second day of its official release reached 682 million yuan, which has already rushed into the seventh box office in 2022. According to this trend, its final box office may exceed 4 billion, surpassing “Changjin Lake: Water Gate Bridge” and winning the annual championship.

As of July 30, the total box office of films nationwide in 2022 exceeded the 20 billion mark, 100 days later than last year. This is mainly due to the year-on-year drop at the box office in March, April and May under the influence of the epidemic. With the strong recovery of the market driven by several strong films in June and July, the film market is expected to gradually return to normal in the second half of the year.

