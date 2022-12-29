Original title: “2022 National TV Drama Festival” successfully recorded and assembled the high-quality results of the annual TV series

It is reported that Anhui Satellite TV will broadcast the special program “Our Ten Years” on New Year’s Eve, reviewing the high-quality TV dramas of the past ten years. The official program is expected to meet the audience after the Spring Festival.

Recently, Anhui Satellite TV’s “2022 National Drama Ceremony” was successfully recorded. Hundreds of well-known actors such as Qin Lan, Wei Daxun, Wu Lei, Guan Xiaotong, and Han Dongjun, as well as powerful directors and creators such as Sun Molong and Yang Yang, revealed the details behind the scenes on the stage of Chinese dramas, shared their creation codes, and paid tribute to the excellent Chinese dramas.

It is reported that the theme of this grand ceremony is “Strive for a New Journey and Praise the New Era”. The four chapters of “seeing inspirational growth” and “painting the style of struggle” will be promoted in series, and will present a grand, open and ingenious audio-visual feast for the audience. The grand ceremony focuses on the national drama actors who are constantly working hard, and at the same time, it also three-dimensionally shows the new look, new form, and new trend of the development of national drama.

“2022 National Drama Ceremony” adheres to the spirit of “culture is the spiritual lifeblood of the nation, and literature and art are the horn of the times”, carries out content innovation and structural design of the party, and conducts ritual review and memory sharing of the creation of 2022 national dramas, allowing the audience to start from the concrete In the works, I really feel the strength and charm of the overall innovation of the 2022 national drama.

At the same time, the grand ceremony is designed into four chapters, which are “seeing the great changes in development” – praising the new era, “appreciating the various forms of the world” – warming the world, “seeing inspirational growth” – cheering for the future, and “painting the style of struggle” —Wonderful Thousands of Lines, through a brand-new method of chapter series, concentratedly display a group of influential, appealing, and self-sustaining high-quality Chinese dramas, showing an upward state and spiritual outlook.

Among the four chapters of the grand ceremony, high-quality national dramas of 2022 were selected, and the directors, actors and other main creative personnel were invited to the scene. “County Party Committee Compound”, “Our Ten Years”, “People by the Canal”, “The Big Examination” and “Beyond” and other main theme national dramas, sincerely eulogize the new style and new struggle of the people in the new era; Realistic dramas such as “Home”, “The Daughter of the Mountain”, “Xiao Min’s Family” and “Dear Child”, insist on putting the people at the center, and use vivid little characters to reflect the great era of singing and striving; “The Beginning”, “Basic Law of Genius”, ” Inspirational growth dramas such as Youth Pie 2, Twenty Not Confused 2, Canglan Jue, have the courage to break through the story structure and narrative mode, and promote the innovation of narrative concepts and aesthetic paradigms; The industry drama represented by “Everything About Doctor Tang” has added a diversified professional image to the screen and broadened the narrative dimension of social observation.

