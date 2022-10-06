Home Entertainment 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature announced: 82-year-old French writer Anne Ernault – People – cnBeta.COM
2022 Nobel Prize in Literature announced: 82-year-old French writer Anne Ernault

2022 Nobel Prize in Literature announced: 82-year-old French writer Anne Ernault

CCTV news, on October 6, local time, the Swedish Academy announced that,The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to French author Annie Ernaux.According to The Paper, the award-winning comment was “for her courage and clinical acumen to reveal the roots of personal memory, estrangement and collective restraint”.

Anne Ernault is a famous contemporary French writer.Born in 1940 in Lille Beaune, Seine-sur-Mer, France,He spent his childhood in Ivoto, a small town in Normandy. She first taught in secondary schools, then worked at the French Distance Education Center, and continued to write after her retirement. Ernault started writing in 1974 and has published about fifteen works so far. Works such as “Location” and “A Woman” vividly depict the struggle process of how parents from poor backgrounds are full of loss, despair, hope and dreams to free themselves and the next generation from the lowest social status , accurately and objectively reproduces the huge differences in psychology, living habits, hobbies and other values ​​of contemporary French people of different social classes, and at the same time, with extremely painful and contradictory feelings, it truly expresses the love and hatred for parents and their hometown.

And “Long Time”, a masterpiece after more than 20 years of thinking and scrutiny, makes her well-deserved among the top contemporary French writers.

The Swedish Academy said of Anne Ernault, “With great courage and keen observation, Anne Ernault reveals the pain of class experience, describing the predicament of shame, humiliation, jealousy and the inability to see who she is. An admirable and lasting achievement.” “Anne Hainault believed in the liberating power of writing. Her work was uncompromising and made it all clear in plain language.”

According to Beijing Youth Daily, the novel “Long Time” won the 21st Century Best Foreign Novel Award of the People’s Literature Publishing House in 2009.

