Listen to the audio version of the article

It was February 2013 when Jean-Christophe Babin took over the reins of Bulgari, after having successfully led Tag Heuer and taking the place of Michael Burke, called to the top of Louis Vuitton, after having relaunched Fendi. The various maisons of the Lvmh group have in common the cult of craftsmanship, but also the ability to link decades of tradition to a vision of the future. After all, it doesn’t matter whether it’s jewelry and watches (and accessories) for Bulgari or clothing and leather goods, such as for Vuitton and Fendi. The common thread among Babin’s “managerial adventures” (in the photo below), in particular, is the desire to focus on the past, present and future without interruption, looking at turnover and profitability data (Lvmh is the largest luxury group in the world, listed in Paris), but also by making constant investments in creativity, manufacturing capacity, communication and, last but absolutely not least, in social sustainability and cultural patronage projects.

It is difficult to sum up a year like 2022, given the many initiatives by Bulgari around the world. Can we still try?

It was an exceptional year, in which we reaped the fruits of the work done over the last ten years, which is the continuation of Bulgari’s long and rich history (it all started in 1884 from a boutique-laboratory in Rome, ndr). We have certainly also benefited from the greater propensity to spend on high-end goods, and not only, as a “secondary” effect of the period linked to the pandemic, which has limited people’s lives, canceled social and cultural opportunities and the possibility of traveling for many months . I think I can say, however, that the mix of creativity and innovation, in jewels and watches, as well as in hospitality, with the Bulgari hotels and resorts counted most of all. People have started spending again, it is true, also counting on the forced savings of the Covid period. But I would say that the way we spend has changed: we look for the intrinsic value, we look at the history of what we buy and at its possibility of lasting over time, out of trends and fashions and even beyond the needs of the moment.

In January in Geneva there will be the next edition of the Lvmh watch week, in which Bulgari participates. What year was it for the watches part?

The most appropriate adjective, also to pay homage to the work of all the people who have worked on the design and manufacture of watches, is extraordinary. Bulgari was born as a jewelery maison, but has always had a great deal of attention for watches, at first only for women. For some years we have enriched the offer for women, also because the female public has approached mechanical watches, not just jewel ones, which remain central to our maison: at the Lvmh watch week in January 2022, among the protagonists are were precisely the women’s watches from the Mysterious Serpenti collection.