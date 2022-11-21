On November 19, 2022 and November 20, 2022, the 2022 “The Voice of China” National Tour Channel V Singer Contest Juntai Weifang Station audition competition was held at the Red Star Macalline on Weizhou Road. Zhongqi Culture Session.

This event is strictly in accordance with the epidemic prevention requirements, and no more than 20 players will be present in each game. It is held every weekend in the business circle or at the designated place of special sponsorship. In view of the enthusiastic response and initiative of music lovers in Weifang City, the organizer Guanyan Culture and its partners have studied and discussed, and finally decided to change the regulations of the audition, which was originally scheduled to end at the end of December, to postpone the audition to the end of March 2023. We hope to meet the needs of more music lovers to participate in this event and enrich everyone’s cultural and entertainment life.

(Screenshot of Guanyan Culture’s official customer service account receiving the enthusiastic registration from contestants)

During this process, the organizer will also intersperse some special sessions, such as medical sessions, student sessions, etc.

Therefore, music lovers from various universities in Weifang jointly established the Wei Orchestra. Wei Orchestra aims to provide a music exchange platform for college students with musical dreams. The organizer, Guanyan Culture Association, arranges special performances for students according to the number of applicants of the Wei Orchestra, provides venues and sets up stages for music-loving college students, and provides them with a platform to show themselves with the empowerment of the two major brands.

The competition will be auditioned in the business district or in the designated place named by the special title in the form of recording or live broadcast. Each sea election will invite four judges, two professional judges and two public judges. Professional judges give professional comments and guidance, while public judges speak on behalf of the public.

On November 19, 2022, the judges who attended the 2022 “The Voice of China” National Tour Channel V Singer Competition Juntai Weifang Station Zhongke retrospective special session:

The four judges are from right to left: Mr. Zhou Qi, a senior music producer (professional judge); Mr. Zhang Dongxu, a senior Chinese original musician (professional judge); Mr. Liu Zenghui, general manager of Shandong Universal Software Co., Ltd., Weifang (public Judges); General Manager of Shandong Zhuguan Tourism Culture Media Co., Ltd., Mr. Guan Yanwei (public judges).

On November 19, 2022, the judges who attended the 2022 “The Voice of China” National Tour Channel V Singer Competition Juntai Weifang Station Zhongke retrospective special session:

The four judges are from right to left: senior music producer—Ms. Zhou Qi (professional judge); pop music committee member of Weifang Musicians Association, music director of Weifang Zhuoyang Recording Studio, director of Weifang Legong Music Studio People—Ms. Sheng Man (professional judge); National Taiwan Compatriots Investment Enterprise Association, Shandong Shanxi Area-Youth Committee-CEO, General Manager of Shandong Aidi Building Materials Industry Co., Ltd.—Ms. Lai Junqi (public judge); Dong Yang, President of Shandong Guanyancheng Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd. (public judge).

Videos about the competition can be viewed by searching the official account: Guanyan Culture on WeChat or searching Guanyan Culture on Douyin.