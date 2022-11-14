Source title: 2022 Wanda Pictures Annual Film Conference Held to Gather Core Forces and Go to “Million Miles of Stars”

On November 12, Wanda Pictures’ annual film conference was officially held and ended during the 35th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. The theme of the conference was “Million Miles of Stars”. Ms. Yin Xiangjin, general manager of Wanda Pictures, took the stage to introduce Wanda Pictures’ 2022-2023 to-be-released film list, showing Wanda Pictures’ abundant film resources reserves. At the same time, he also shared Wanda Pictures’ brand-new project deployment plan, showing the star-studded scale of the layout, full of hope and enthusiasm for responsibility and feelings, which inspires people. Gathering Starlight: Focusing on aggregating the power of the four cores to transmit spiritual energy with multiple contents At the press conference, General Manager Yin Xiangjin specially invited his friend and well-known actor Ren Dahua to take the stage together, and shared with the guests the new content strategy of Wanda Films: responding to the call of the times, keeping up with the pace of the country, and developing a series of films that show the melody of the times and the power of a great country The theme and content, through high-quality works, convey the spirit of upward, and actively promote positive energy. At the same time, commerciality is still a feature of Wanda. In the future, it will continue to take market demand as the premise, adapt to the improvement of the audience’s aesthetic taste, refine the emotional core with warmth, produce forward-looking works, and ensure a rich matrix of top blockbusters and various types of films. And stable supply, continue to inject energy into the market. In addition, General Manager Yin Xiangjin released the annual high-profile “Wanda Film List”, a series of blockbuster projects collectively “appeared”, with the four cores of “power of great power”, “power of emotion”, “power of women” and “power of youth” As the main theme, it integrates various types and contents. Among them, “Peacekeeping and Anti-riot Team” and “Future Please Come” and other masterpieces focusing on the theme of the times, based on the background of industrialized hardcore blockbusters, from “live up to the mission” to “chasing the dream in the sky”, promote the cohesion of “China‘s power” “The strong spirit of “Three Teams”, which records the story of chasing the murderer for thousands of miles, and “Hey! “Dude” draws materials from real life, digs out the human emotional core, and serves the audience with resonant and innovative scripts; “Looking for Her” and “Shen Jilan” focus on the power of oriental women, with a delicate female perspective as the entry point , arousing the audience’s empathy for women’s experiences; “I Don’t Want to Be Your Friends” and “Confession in the World” focus on the most beautiful youth and tell the pure and exciting life stories of the younger generation. As the main visual of the big screen has changed from thousands of stars to the warm and lovely “Duck Rabbit” mascot, the starring of the movie “Countdown to Love You”, which is a special promotion project, also took the stage to interpret the film, giving the audience the most impressive Unforgettable romance. In addition to the projects announced in the film list, Wanda Pictures has also reserved and developed 40 projects, which will be gradually implemented. Adhering to the previous stage strategy of "everything grows", Wanda Pictures will not forget its original intention in the overall layout of "Million Miles of Stars" this time, and will continue to adhere to the four content strategies: committed to creating excellent movies, insisting on the quality strategy with content as the king, and for High-quality content strives to be the main investment and main control; emphasizes diversified integration in content types, and outputs multi-theme and multi-type works through insight into audience needs; adheres to the continuous output method for serialized and branded content to ensure IP continuity; always maintain an open attitude to cooperation , with the core purpose of jointly creating high-quality films. In addition, in response to the recent changes in the market environment, General Manager Yin Xiangjin said that he will always focus on content and talents, focus his work on projects that conform to market laws, and focus on how to polish content that is warm and powerful, and will The future layout will be placed on the aggregation and training of talents through the elite + plan. In addition, after years of creation and hard work, Wanda Pictures has accumulated many film and television works with good reputation and box office. While summarizing and accumulating experience, it also focuses on future development, and innovatively advanced the “Publicity 3.0 Era” to continuously upgrade the integrated marketing of film and television. , pre-marketing and publicity, taking the needs of the audience and the gradually improving aesthetic taste as the premise and purpose, taking into account the commerciality of the market, and exploring a more mature “industrialization” system integrating production, publicity and development. At the same time, it will also actively tap the industry’s leading resources, collaborate in creation, make progress together, and inject high-quality content into the Chinese film industry. Look at the starry sky, be a traveler who chases the light, and the stars of thousands of miles, be the guardian of the light. 