2023/1/14 – We play your most voted for not-new songs of 2022

Show notes

Before we play the most voted for new songs of 2022, let’s play your most voted for not-new songs of 2022.

Playlist:

“Fivetweezy” by KJ-52
“Hands Up (ft. Junyah, Uzo Buks & E.Man)” by The Plowman
“The Root Cause (ft. Resident, Cas Metah, ILL Clinton, Reckoncyle & Sounds Like Dsipl)” by Krosswerdz
“Mic Masters (ft. Myka 9)” by Jurny Big
“Victorious (ft. HiQ & Jah Tung)” by Sole Option
“Drowning Man (ft. Copywrite, Elias)” by Cas Metah & Wonder Brown
“Back to the Basics” by Jon Corbin
“The Vibe” by S.F.C.
“Each One Teach One” by Izzy n The Profit
“Ex Nihilo” by Andy Mineo
“When I Wake Up (ft. ReFlex The Architect, JustMe & Chang Po Ching)” by The Profit
“The Blessed Are (ft. OnBeatMusic)” by Braille
“My Redeemer Lives (ft. Uzo Buks)” by The Plowman
“Deployed” by Sole Option
“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/832

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

