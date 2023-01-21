Playing our listeners’ most voted for new songs of 2022.

Playlist:

“One Way” by nobigdyl.

“Holy Spirit Active” by RoyalpriestHood

“Real You” by Mark Durksen

“Anything But Royal (ft. Nilvoid, Ryland Junior & Mistery)” by Krosswerdz

“Peace (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C

“Pray and Pattern” by Melvillous

“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant

“Say Less (ft. Still Shadey, Tidez)” by Guvna B

“Carry Me (ft. Janette Burmaster)” by Jon Corbin

“Awake (ft. Datin)” by Raging Moses

“Come Calling (ft. Cas Metah, Junyah, D4C & Rel McCoy)” by Krosswerdz

“Know You More (ft. Sole Option)” by River Movement

“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK

“We All In (ft. DJ Mal-Ski & Lecrae)” by Propaganda

“Eso” by DJ Dsern

“Rise Up (ft. iNTELLECT, Griffin & DJ Dsern)” by Procyse

“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz

