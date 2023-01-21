Home Entertainment 2023/1/21 – Your most voted for new songs of 2022
Entertainment

by admin
Show notes

Playing our listeners’ most voted for new songs of 2022.

Playlist:

“One Way” by nobigdyl.
“Holy Spirit Active” by RoyalpriestHood
“Real You” by Mark Durksen
“Anything But Royal (ft. Nilvoid, Ryland Junior & Mistery)” by Krosswerdz
“Peace (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C
“Pray and Pattern” by Melvillous
“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant
“Say Less (ft. Still Shadey, Tidez)” by Guvna B
“Carry Me (ft. Janette Burmaster)” by Jon Corbin
“Awake (ft. Datin)” by Raging Moses
“Come Calling (ft. Cas Metah, Junyah, D4C & Rel McCoy)” by Krosswerdz
“Know You More (ft. Sole Option)” by River Movement
“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK
“We All In (ft. DJ Mal-Ski & Lecrae)” by Propaganda
“Eso” by DJ Dsern
“Rise Up (ft. iNTELLECT, Griffin & DJ Dsern)” by Procyse
“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/833

