The Jabs and the Oaks back for 2023 playing some brand new tunes from some great local and international emcees including an exclusive drop of Th3rdkind’s new track and they even get deep talking about topics like the influence of music, plus some nonsensical antics of course. Shout out to the apiarists.

Playlist:

You Will Listen (Freddie Brno Remix) by Playdough

Yes Lawd (Nah Man) by Randy Mason ft. Kei-Landa & DJ Lethal Skillz

Stay Strong by Izzy n The Profit ft. Jonnie 3:16

I Used To by Dee Black

Keep In Touch by Th3rdkind

One Percent Better by KJ-52

Flowers by Jkzn & Young C

Runaway by River, Jon Corbin & Die-Rek

777 Intro by Dwayne Tryumf

Setbacks by 678NATH

Mourning Laps by The Profit ft. Izzy, Old Mate Hamb & MP Ancient

Under The Table by Hemelbeesem, Mistery, Shelly.H & Re.Flex The Architect

Love by Jm3 ft. Young C

