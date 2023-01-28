Home Entertainment 2023/1/28 – The Jabs and the Oaks back for 2023 … new tunes, exclusive drops, deep talking, nonsensical antics
2023/1/28 – The Jabs and the Oaks back for 2023 … new tunes, exclusive drops, deep talking, nonsensical antics

2023/1/28 – The Jabs and the Oaks back for 2023 … new tunes, exclusive drops, deep talking, nonsensical antics

Show notes

The Jabs and the Oaks back for 2023 playing some brand new tunes from some great local and international emcees including an exclusive drop of Th3rdkind’s new track and they even get deep talking about topics like the influence of music, plus some nonsensical antics of course. Shout out to the apiarists.

Playlist:

You Will Listen (Freddie Brno Remix) by Playdough
Yes Lawd (Nah Man) by Randy Mason ft. Kei-Landa & DJ Lethal Skillz
Stay Strong by Izzy n The Profit ft. Jonnie 3:16
I Used To by Dee Black
Keep In Touch by Th3rdkind
One Percent Better by KJ-52
Flowers by Jkzn & Young C
Runaway by River, Jon Corbin & Die-Rek
777 Intro by Dwayne Tryumf
Setbacks by 678NATH
Mourning Laps by The Profit ft. Izzy, Old Mate Hamb & MP Ancient
Under The Table by Hemelbeesem, Mistery, Shelly.H & Re.Flex The Architect
Love by Jm3 ft. Young C

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/834

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Jabs

