2023/12/16 – The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season

The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season. Turn it up, bump it loud and bob your head like no one’s watching.

Childish by Aable & Loso

Exodus by Jonnie 3:16

BLIND : FAITH by Cyfe II

Freestyle by Junyah

Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, UzoBuks & E.Man

Don’t Look At Me by River Movement ft. Inia

Yeah by Emcee N.I.C.E. ft. Jarrett Burton

At The Cross by Trip Lee ft. Madison Ryann Ward

Hit Different (Remix) by ZEE ft. Egr

16 Bars by Corey Red, J-Silas, R-Swift, Shai Linne & Tre-Z

Damage Control by Paradox & ReFlex the Architect ft. DJ Sean P, Von Pea & Theory Hazit

Love Thy Neighbour by Beleaf ft. Yazmyn Hendrix

