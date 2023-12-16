2023/12/16 – The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season

Show notes
The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season. Turn it up, bump it loud and bob your head like no one’s watching.
Playlist:
Childish by Aable & Loso
Exodus by Jonnie 3:16
BLIND : FAITH by Cyfe II
Freestyle by Junyah
Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, UzoBuks & E.Man
Don’t Look At Me by River Movement ft. Inia
Yeah by Emcee N.I.C.E. ft. Jarrett Burton
At The Cross by Trip Lee ft. Madison Ryann Ward
Hit Different (Remix) by ZEE ft. Egr
16 Bars by Corey Red, J-Silas, R-Swift, Shai Linne & Tre-Z
Damage Control by Paradox & ReFlex the Architect ft. DJ Sean P, Von Pea & Theory Hazit
Love Thy Neighbour by Beleaf ft. Yazmyn Hendrix
