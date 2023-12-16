Home » 2023/12/16 – The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season
Entertainment

2023/12/16 – The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season

by admin
2023/12/16 – The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season

Show notes

The last show together in 2023 for Oaks & Jabs so they’ve jam packed it with a whole bunch of brand new bangers for you to vibe to as you head into the Christmas season. Turn it up, bump it loud and bob your head like no one’s watching.

Playlist:

Childish by Aable & Loso
Exodus by Jonnie 3:16
BLIND : FAITH by Cyfe II
Freestyle by Junyah
Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, UzoBuks & E.Man
Don’t Look At Me by River Movement ft. Inia
Yeah by Emcee N.I.C.E. ft. Jarrett Burton
At The Cross by Trip Lee ft. Madison Ryann Ward
Hit Different (Remix) by ZEE ft. Egr
16 Bars by Corey Red, J-Silas, R-Swift, Shai Linne & Tre-Z
Damage Control by Paradox & ReFlex the Architect ft. DJ Sean P, Von Pea & Theory Hazit
Love Thy Neighbour by Beleaf ft. Yazmyn Hendrix

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/830

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  The national football schedule has changed from difficult to easy to test the state to ensure that they score points for Oman and Vietnam.

You may also like

Luis Silva, Pánfilo, Celebrates Two Million Facebook Followers...

Jang Nara and Son Ho-Joon Star in New...

Philine Sonny releases performance video for ‘Stranger In...

Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic family photo from early...

Troubleshooting a 504 Gateway Time-out Error

Activities to introduce colors to babies according to...

Charlie Sheen Attacked at Home: Arrest Made

Baidu Cloud Disk Synology NAS Version Now Available:...

The new star in the Sisley Paris hair...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy