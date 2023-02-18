Home Entertainment 2023/2/18 – Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip the hat to Valentine’s Day while still bringing the deep, the dope, the meaningful and some heartfelt dedications
2023/2/18 – Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip the hat to Valentine's Day while still bringing the deep, the dope, the meaningful and some heartfelt dedications

2023/2/18 – Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip the hat to Valentine’s Day while still bringing the deep, the dope, the meaningful and some heartfelt dedications

Show notes

Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip the hat to Valentine’s Day while still bringing the deep, the dope, the meaningful and some heartfelt dedications.

Check out Oaks’ CHH Youtube Playlist at: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZl777JTcAM483JNapT-hlXR7ptH4erJ9

Playlist:

Good Lord by Lecrae ft. Andy Mineo
Go Hard by Jon Corbin
Aquafina by WHATUPRG
Strangers by Jered Sanders ft. Sean C. Johnson
Heart 2 Heart by Bay Side Wreckers
Corazon by Rubinsky RBK & MC Ari
La Oracion by Rubinsky RBK
God On My Side (Me & The Boys Remix) by Social Club Misfits & Ty Brasel
Meant To Be by Raging Moses
If It Ain’t You by Young C & Jkzn
Definitely Special by Sojourn
I’ll Be There by Brother E

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/837

