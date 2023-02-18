Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip the hat to Valentine’s Day while still bringing the deep, the dope, the meaningful and some heartfelt dedications.

Check out Oaks’ CHH Youtube Playlist at: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZl777JTcAM483JNapT-hlXR7ptH4erJ9

Playlist:

Good Lord by Lecrae ft. Andy Mineo

Go Hard by Jon Corbin

Aquafina by WHATUPRG

Strangers by Jered Sanders ft. Sean C. Johnson

Heart 2 Heart by Bay Side Wreckers

Corazon by Rubinsky RBK & MC Ari

La Oracion by Rubinsky RBK

God On My Side (Me & The Boys Remix) by Social Club Misfits & Ty Brasel

Meant To Be by Raging Moses

If It Ain’t You by Young C & Jkzn

Definitely Special by Sojourn

I’ll Be There by Brother E

