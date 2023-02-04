Home Entertainment 2023/2/4 – Under The Radar
Entertainment

2023/2/4 – Under The Radar

by admin
2023/2/4 – Under The Radar

Show notes

This week on Definition The Profit returns for his first episode of 2023 with “Under The Radar”. Showcasing a bunch of tracks that were released at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 that didn’t get a chance to feature on Definition yet and also a special throwback for an incredible man, Father, Husband, Friend, Pastor and Emcee – Brother E.

Tracklist:

Bounce Back by Datin ft. Monster Tarver
Rhymes & Roses 2.0 by Shakiah, Aasha Marie, A.I The Anomaly & B. Angelique
Float by A.I The Anomaly ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu
Bad Intentions by Young Faith
Move by Young Faith
Proclaim by E.Man ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks
Falling by Blsd One
The CRHYME Scene by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez
Operation Counterstrike by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez ft. Zae Da Blacksmith
Switchin’ Lanes Remix by LiCon ft. Jonnie 3:16 & Mvkeyy J
Where Would I Be by Elements Church
Raise (Give It Up) by Krosswerdz ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/835

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Newsletter: Civilian Forces Help Protect Australia's Great Barrier Reef

You may also like

The best restaurants in the 5th district

Killing the Spire developer’s new work “Tales &...

JUNLI released the 2023 autumn and winter series

Having a drink thrown at him, Morgan Wallen...

The first “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” opened in...

Bruiser and Bicycle release video for ‘Superdealer’ |...

Inspire the younger generation with the spirit of...

Review : Wardah Perfect Bright Micellar Water and...

【 Bambino 】 An unconventional Italian bistro in...

Father’s Love That Was Never Said But It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy