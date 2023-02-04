This week on Definition The Profit returns for his first episode of 2023 with “Under The Radar”. Showcasing a bunch of tracks that were released at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 that didn’t get a chance to feature on Definition yet and also a special throwback for an incredible man, Father, Husband, Friend, Pastor and Emcee – Brother E.

Tracklist:

Bounce Back by Datin ft. Monster Tarver

Rhymes & Roses 2.0 by Shakiah, Aasha Marie, A.I The Anomaly & B. Angelique

Float by A.I The Anomaly ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu

Bad Intentions by Young Faith

Move by Young Faith

Proclaim by E.Man ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks

Falling by Blsd One

The CRHYME Scene by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez

Operation Counterstrike by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez ft. Zae Da Blacksmith

Switchin’ Lanes Remix by LiCon ft. Jonnie 3:16 & Mvkeyy J

Where Would I Be by Elements Church

Raise (Give It Up) by Krosswerdz ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient

