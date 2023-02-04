Show notes
This week on Definition The Profit returns for his first episode of 2023 with “Under The Radar”. Showcasing a bunch of tracks that were released at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 that didn’t get a chance to feature on Definition yet and also a special throwback for an incredible man, Father, Husband, Friend, Pastor and Emcee – Brother E.
Tracklist:
Bounce Back by Datin ft. Monster Tarver
Rhymes & Roses 2.0 by Shakiah, Aasha Marie, A.I The Anomaly & B. Angelique
Float by A.I The Anomaly ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu
Bad Intentions by Young Faith
Move by Young Faith
Proclaim by E.Man ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks
Falling by Blsd One
The CRHYME Scene by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez
Operation Counterstrike by Pythagoras The Praying Mantis x Grungy Boguez ft. Zae Da Blacksmith
Switchin’ Lanes Remix by LiCon ft. Jonnie 3:16 & Mvkeyy J
Where Would I Be by Elements Church
Raise (Give It Up) by Krosswerdz ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient
Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/835
Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials
www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH
www.krosswerdz.com
Hosts
Guests