K-man is playing so much new music… Lecrae, D Smoke, Licy, Be, Que Parks, Wande, nobigdyl, Aaron Cole, Playdough, Knaladeus… and a song request.

Flashback by the Tunnel Rats off Underground Rise, volume… the only volume

“good vibes (magic) (with wande)” by Que Parks
“Keep It Runnin Part 1 (ft. Th3rd Kind)” by E.Man
“Got That Hunger (ft. KJ-52, Theory Hazit, JustMe & EF Cuttin)” by Scribbling Idiots
“Up” by Aaron Cole
“Day By Day (ft. Zeadala)” by The Profit
“Can You Hear Me Now? (ft. D Smoke)” by Lecrae
“1985” by K. Sparks
“Pain of Regret (ft. Zeadala)” by Izzy
“Just Watchin'” by Sheff’s Kitchen
“Summer Rd.” by Knaladeus
“Sivion’s Poem (ft. Sivion)” by Krum (Playdough)
“Follow Me” by Rel McCoy
“Real Talk (ft. muzeONE, Jurny Big, DJ Sean P)” by Sivion
“President” by nobigdyl.
“Cyphers” by Tunnel Rats
“Plot Twist” by Licy Be
“Seven Laps” by Marksman Lloyd
“You Can’t Stop Me” by Andy Mineo

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/840

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

