Show notes
Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world. Jabs apologises for not being here but is willing to mow your lawn to make up for it. Just email the address mentioned in the episode. If you don’t have a lawn he will water your plants. Seriously though some great tracks this episode from AUS to USA to NZ to SA even. Check It.
Check out the Uprock Concert 2022 (soz about the sound) at:
https://www.youtube.com/live/t10vR2x19VQ?feature=share
Music Video Youtube Playlist:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZl777JTcAM483JNapT-hlXR7ptH4erJ9
Playlist:
Closer by Grand Varsity ft. Mouthpi3ce, Dee Black & Germaine Martel
Praise Ya! by Revive The Youth
Heavy Gunner by Sivion & MALEX
Galatians 5v1 by RoyalpriestHood
Sibling Rivalry by A.I. The Anomaly & Selah The Corner ft. Carolinah Blu
En El Estudio Con Rubinsky RBK Vol.5 by D-One Music & Rubinksy RBK
Doomsday Clock by Nomis
Four Walls by Cephas ft. J Carter
You Are by The Plowman ft. Nox
Even Though by Jonnie 3:16
Matthew 4:4 by Junyah ft. The Profit
Shine by Soup The Chemist ft. Wiz Killer
Midnight Blues by Aasha Marie ft. Johnnie Mae
Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/[number]
Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials
www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH
www.krosswerdz.com
Hosts
Guests