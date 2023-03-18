Home Entertainment 2023/3/18 – Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world
Entertainment

2023/3/18 – Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world

by admin
2023/3/18 – Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world

Show notes

Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world. Jabs apologises for not being here but is willing to mow your lawn to make up for it. Just email the address mentioned in the episode. If you don’t have a lawn he will water your plants. Seriously though some great tracks this episode from AUS to USA to NZ to SA even. Check It.

Check out the Uprock Concert 2022 (soz about the sound) at:
https://www.youtube.com/live/t10vR2x19VQ?feature=share

Music Video Youtube Playlist:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZl777JTcAM483JNapT-hlXR7ptH4erJ9

Playlist:

Closer by Grand Varsity ft. Mouthpi3ce, Dee Black & Germaine Martel
Praise Ya! by Revive The Youth
Heavy Gunner by Sivion & MALEX
Galatians 5v1 by RoyalpriestHood
Sibling Rivalry by A.I. The Anomaly & Selah The Corner ft. Carolinah Blu
En El Estudio Con Rubinsky RBK Vol.5 by D-One Music & Rubinksy RBK
Doomsday Clock by Nomis
Four Walls by Cephas ft. J Carter
You Are by The Plowman ft. Nox
Even Though by Jonnie 3:16
Matthew 4:4 by Junyah ft. The Profit
Shine by Soup The Chemist ft. Wiz Killer
Midnight Blues by Aasha Marie ft. Johnnie Mae

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/[number]

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Morning Post: Australia’s Ministry of Defence eliminates 47 European Meisterstuck helicopters and buys American Black Hawk and Sea Hawk-ABC News

You may also like

Cruachan – The Living and The Dead –...

Zodiac Sign Today’s Horoscope Report Saturday, March 25,...

8 cool things to do with kids in...

Nutritionist reads Master Li’s article: Heaven is fair...

Hoang Salmon counts down to the release of...

The Accident Group release music video for debut...

7 THINGS YOU MUST PREPARE BEFORE YOUR LITTLE...

Safe Medicine Syrup! Results of BPOM and IDAI...

Parents Don’t Worry Anymore Because Medicinal Syrup Is...

taken out of context Tomorrow and another tomorrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy