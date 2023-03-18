Oaks and Oaks bringing some brand new bangers and generally excellent music into your world. Jabs apologises for not being here but is willing to mow your lawn to make up for it. Just email the address mentioned in the episode. If you don’t have a lawn he will water your plants. Seriously though some great tracks this episode from AUS to USA to NZ to SA even. Check It.

Check out the Uprock Concert 2022 (soz about the sound) at:

https://www.youtube.com/live/t10vR2x19VQ?feature=share

Music Video Youtube Playlist:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZl777JTcAM483JNapT-hlXR7ptH4erJ9

Playlist:

Closer by Grand Varsity ft. Mouthpi3ce, Dee Black & Germaine Martel

Praise Ya! by Revive The Youth

Heavy Gunner by Sivion & MALEX

Galatians 5v1 by RoyalpriestHood

Sibling Rivalry by A.I. The Anomaly & Selah The Corner ft. Carolinah Blu

En El Estudio Con Rubinsky RBK Vol.5 by D-One Music & Rubinksy RBK

Doomsday Clock by Nomis

Four Walls by Cephas ft. J Carter

You Are by The Plowman ft. Nox

Even Though by Jonnie 3:16

Matthew 4:4 by Junyah ft. The Profit

Shine by Soup The Chemist ft. Wiz Killer

Midnight Blues by Aasha Marie ft. Johnnie Mae

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/[number]

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com