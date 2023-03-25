Show notes
K-man pulls out an interview from 2012 with Brother E, who passed away earlier this year. New music and songs you asked us to play again.
Playlist:
“Is That Okay (ft. Lecrae)” by Social Club Misfits
“Glory (ft. Disciple Theory)” by Konata Small
“Proclaim (ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks)” by E.Man
“Operation Counterstrike (ft. Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith)” by The Praying Mantis
“Harriet Tubman (ft. Rocket & DJ Skillspinz)” by Village KNG
“Bounce Back (ft. Monster Tarver)” by Datin
“Bad Intentions” by Young Faith
“Float (ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu)” by A.I. the Anomaly
“Chill Pill (Experiment 2)” by Hawk House
“Keep in Touch” by Th3rdkind
“Where Would I Be (ft. Urban D)” by Elements Church
“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz
“Journey On (ft. BlackBolt, Elias, k-Drama & Sev Statik)” by Scribbling Idiots
Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/842
Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials
www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH
www.krosswerdz.com
Hosts
Guests