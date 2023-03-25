K-man pulls out an interview from 2012 with Brother E, who passed away earlier this year. New music and songs you asked us to play again.

Playlist:

“Is That Okay (ft. Lecrae)” by Social Club Misfits

“Glory (ft. Disciple Theory)” by Konata Small

“Proclaim (ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks)” by E.Man

“Operation Counterstrike (ft. Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith)” by The Praying Mantis

“Harriet Tubman (ft. Rocket & DJ Skillspinz)” by Village KNG

“Bounce Back (ft. Monster Tarver)” by Datin

“Bad Intentions” by Young Faith

“Float (ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu)” by A.I. the Anomaly

“Chill Pill (Experiment 2)” by Hawk House

“Keep in Touch” by Th3rdkind

“Where Would I Be (ft. Urban D)” by Elements Church

“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz

“Journey On (ft. BlackBolt, Elias, k-Drama & Sev Statik)” by Scribbling Idiots

