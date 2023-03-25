Home Entertainment 2023/3/25 – an interview from 2012 with Brother E, new music and songs you asked us to play again
Entertainment

2023/3/25 – an interview from 2012 with Brother E, new music and songs you asked us to play again

by admin
2023/3/25 – an interview from 2012 with Brother E, new music and songs you asked us to play again

Show notes

K-man pulls out an interview from 2012 with Brother E, who passed away earlier this year. New music and songs you asked us to play again.

Playlist:

“Is That Okay (ft. Lecrae)” by Social Club Misfits
“Glory (ft. Disciple Theory)” by Konata Small
“Proclaim (ft. Jermaine & Uzo Buks)” by E.Man
“Operation Counterstrike (ft. Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith)” by The Praying Mantis
“Harriet Tubman (ft. Rocket & DJ Skillspinz)” by Village KNG
“Bounce Back (ft. Monster Tarver)” by Datin
“Bad Intentions” by Young Faith
“Float (ft. Selah Tha Corner & Carolinah Blu)” by A.I. the Anomaly
“Chill Pill (Experiment 2)” by Hawk House
“Keep in Touch” by Th3rdkind
“Where Would I Be (ft. Urban D)” by Elements Church
“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz
“Journey On (ft. BlackBolt, Elias, k-Drama & Sev Statik)” by Scribbling Idiots

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/842

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

Brother E

See also  high levels linked to cognitive impairment. The result in an Australian research

You may also like

Overhead – Telepathic Minds – Album Review

Our favorite Heurigen in the Wachau

Metallica Band Releases Title Song “72 Seasons”, Ready...

Scooter revolution: Paris tries to ban rental scooters,...

Boko Yout Releases ‘TELEPROMPTER’ | Niche Music

Apparently, this is a risk of skin disease...

Makes me want to clean the dresser

A small jump to Emek Hafer VOS

Scorpio Career Horoscope for April 2023 Scorpio Career...

They made my week the dresser

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy