Playing a subtle theme. New music by Young C, Still Shadey, S.O. Dubem and Ruslan.

Playlist:

“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz

“Guard the Body” by Young C

“Lost (ft. Hopsin)” by NF

“Keep It Runnin Part 1 (ft. Th3rd Kind)” by E.Man

“Big Wave (ft. Parris Chariz)” by Lecrae

“The Fool Pt 1 (Get it Got it Good)” by Shad

“Blackout” by Izzy n The Profit

“Proverbs & Beats (ft. S.O.)” by Still Shadey

“Sidelines” by Lecrae

“Willie Vasquez” by The Battery

“Cops” by Social Club Misfits

“As One (w/ Oakbridge, Mistery)” by MC BigCow

“Manic X-Files (ft. DJ Aktual)” by Manic X

“Nothing Can Stop Me (Prod. by Whatson)” by Griffin

“Feel It (ft. Ruslan)” by Dubem

“From The Outside” by Deepspace5

“Hip-Hop (ft. Def Wish Cast & Reason)” by Brethren

