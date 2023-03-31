Show notes
Playing a subtle theme. New music by Young C, Still Shadey, S.O. Dubem and Ruslan.
Playlist:
“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz
“Guard the Body” by Young C
“Lost (ft. Hopsin)” by NF
“Keep It Runnin Part 1 (ft. Th3rd Kind)” by E.Man
“Big Wave (ft. Parris Chariz)” by Lecrae
“The Fool Pt 1 (Get it Got it Good)” by Shad
“Blackout” by Izzy n The Profit
“Proverbs & Beats (ft. S.O.)” by Still Shadey
“Sidelines” by Lecrae
“Willie Vasquez” by The Battery
“Cops” by Social Club Misfits
“As One (w/ Oakbridge, Mistery)” by MC BigCow
“Manic X-Files (ft. DJ Aktual)” by Manic X
“Nothing Can Stop Me (Prod. by Whatson)” by Griffin
“Feel It (ft. Ruslan)” by Dubem
“From The Outside” by Deepspace5
“Hip-Hop (ft. Def Wish Cast & Reason)” by Brethren
