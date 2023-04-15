2023/4/15 – The Cypher Part 2

Show notes
This week The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) returns with Part 2 of The Cypher, giving us a few new faces but taking on a journey through time with some epic throw-back’s to some of The Cypher and Posse Track goodness to have come out of Australia.
Playlist:
“Way up (G.O.M. Remix)” by Bizzle
“Roc Tha Mic” by DJ LostnFound
“A-Yo (ft. Sean Slaughter, Lavoisier, Glamour)” by FreeStyle Fam
“Bar Fights” by FreeStyle Fam
“Volume 1: Walk It Out” by Common Thread Collective
“Can’t Stop (ft. The Profit, Oakbridge, Mistery, Izzy & Jabs)” by Wizdm
“Ridiculous Junk (ft. Braille, MaxOne, Man of War & Gibraan)” by RedCloud
“Unorthodox (ft. Brethren, Mark 1, Ill Clinton)” by Fortune
“Punchlines” by Doppelgängers
“Sort It Out (ft. Krosswerdz Familia)” by Oakbridge
