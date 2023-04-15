Home » 2023/4/15 – The Cypher Part 2
Entertainment

2023/4/15 – The Cypher Part 2

by admin

Show notes

This week The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) returns with Part 2 of The Cypher, giving us a few new faces but taking on a journey through time with some epic throw-back’s to some of The Cypher and Posse Track goodness to have come out of Australia.

Playlist:

“Way up (G.O.M. Remix)” by Bizzle
“Roc Tha Mic” by DJ LostnFound
“A-Yo (ft. Sean Slaughter, Lavoisier, Glamour)” by FreeStyle Fam
“Bar Fights” by FreeStyle Fam
“Volume 1: Walk It Out” by Common Thread Collective
“Can’t Stop (ft. The Profit, Oakbridge, Mistery, Izzy & Jabs)” by Wizdm
“Ridiculous Junk (ft. Braille, MaxOne, Man of War & Gibraan)” by RedCloud
“Unorthodox (ft. Brethren, Mark 1, Ill Clinton)” by Fortune
“Punchlines” by Doppelgängers
“Sort It Out (ft. Krosswerdz Familia)” by Oakbridge

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/845

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Billy Jane Gold Cup Australia beats Belarus to advance to semifinals and will play Switzerland

You may also like

Jethro Tull – RökFlöte – Album Review

Farming new tour “Returning to the Garden” announced...

7 beautiful lakes around Austria

Lil Uzi Vert shocked with a different look

Callum Pitt release video for ‘More Than This’...

The woman sang along with Zhang Jie at...

Let’s Eat Place for Bukber Without Discourse

JJ Lin Junjie’s 15th album / 20th anniversary...

Exciting Bukber Experience at Fast, Feast, Festive SPARK...

“HYPEBEAST Magazine #31” launched a new “locked version”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy