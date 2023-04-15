2023/4/15 – The Cypher Part 2

This week The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) returns with Part 2 of The Cypher, giving us a few new faces but taking on a journey through time with some epic throw-back’s to some of The Cypher and Posse Track goodness to have come out of Australia.

Playlist:

“Way up (G.O.M. Remix)” by Bizzle

“Roc Tha Mic” by DJ LostnFound

“A-Yo (ft. Sean Slaughter, Lavoisier, Glamour)” by FreeStyle Fam

“Bar Fights” by FreeStyle Fam

“Volume 1: Walk It Out” by Common Thread Collective

“Can’t Stop (ft. The Profit, Oakbridge, Mistery, Izzy & Jabs)” by Wizdm

“Ridiculous Junk (ft. Braille, MaxOne, Man of War & Gibraan)” by RedCloud

“Unorthodox (ft. Brethren, Mark 1, Ill Clinton)” by Fortune

“Punchlines” by Doppelgängers

“Sort It Out (ft. Krosswerdz Familia)” by Oakbridge

