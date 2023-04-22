2023/4/22 – It’s ok, Jabs is back. Our resident Batman & Robin (you decide which is which) return

Show notes
It’s ok, Jabs is back. Our resident Batman & Robin (you decide which is which) return with another show chockers full of new music (plus new to Definition music). Things even get kinda serious with discussions on generations in Hip Hop. Could it be another contender for the best episode they’ve done?? Well, who knows but either way you wanna check it out, some great tracks in this one.
Playlist:
Good Shepherd by Si Knightly ft. Knick Knack
Not Time To Go by Mouthpi3ce & Military Mindset Productions
Spread The Word by Reblah & S.O.
Forward Motion by Village KNG (Knowdaverbs & Pettidee)
Walk by Hulvey & Lecrae
What It Is by Sivion & MALEX
Fight The Good Fight by Daniel Anthony ft. Iron Will, Ty Scott King, Go Ye & the Found8tion
Falling by Prafit Josiah
My Lord, My God by Junyah ft. Frisko
Altar by Hulvey ft. Forrest Frank
Come Callin’ by Krosswerdz ft. Cas Metah, Junyah, D4C & Rel McCoy
That’s Gospel by Reblah ft. TBabz & Still Blessed Music
