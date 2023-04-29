Home » 2023/4/29 – We play the songs you want to hear again, and some others that you might
Entertainment

by admin
Show notes

We play the songs you want to hear again, and some others that we guess you might.

Playlist:

“The Way Of The Intercepting Fist (Dontez Remix)” by Rezadent
“Aquafina” by WHATUPRG
“Faith (ft. E.man)” by Junyah
“Hope” by NF
“Doomsday Clock” by NomiS
“We Don’t Care” by Gallery Drive
“President” by nobigdyl.
“Skip the Formalities (ft. Sev Statik, ILL Clinton, Sounds Like Dsipl, Kris-Bo, Damion B. Sanders, Mistery & Monks)” by Krosswerdz
“Pass It (ft. Freddie Bruno, JustMe, muzeONE, Jurny Big, Griffin)” by Scribbling Idiots
“Heavy Gunner (ft. MALEX)” by Sivion
“Can You Hear Me Now? (ft. D Smoke)” by Lecrae
“Midnight Blues (ft. Johnnie Mae)” by Aasha Marie
“God On My Side (Me & The Boys Remix) (ft. Ty Brasel)” by Social Club Misfits
“Dragon Tattoo (ft. JustMe)” by Mistery
“Even Though” by Jonnie 3:16
“The Jetsons” by Sintax.the.terrific
“good vibes (magic)” by Que Parks (with wande)

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/847

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

