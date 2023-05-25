2023/5/25 – Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y.

Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y. Some dope new tracks and a bunch of different vibes. Hope it’s a blessing to your ears and your heart.

Playlist:

God’s Way by Mytrell Foreman ft. Calibleubird

Welcome To The VR by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna

Saved By Grace by Clowner

Immersed by Dee Witness

Claim To Be by Revive The Youth

Out West by Revive The Youth

Echoes Of Eternity by Mistery

The King (Forever) by MC One Nine & DJ Lethal Skillz

Breaking Bread by Krosswerdz ft. Oakbridge, Randy Mason, Mastermind & DJ Aslan

Sunrise by King Jims

What Is This by Jonathan Baker

Broken Cisterns by Si Knightly

Close To You by Young C ft. ARTE

