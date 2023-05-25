Home » 2023/5/25 – Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y.
2023/5/25 – Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y.

2023/5/25 – Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y.

Oaks is flying solo, taking you on a journey bouncing around from the A-U-S to the U.S.A., the UK and the M.Y. Some dope new tracks and a bunch of different vibes. Hope it’s a blessing to your ears and your heart.

God’s Way by Mytrell Foreman ft. Calibleubird
Welcome To The VR by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna
Saved By Grace by Clowner
Immersed by Dee Witness
Claim To Be by Revive The Youth
Out West by Revive The Youth
Echoes Of Eternity by Mistery
The King (Forever) by MC One Nine & DJ Lethal Skillz
Breaking Bread by Krosswerdz ft. Oakbridge, Randy Mason, Mastermind & DJ Aslan
Sunrise by King Jims
What Is This by Jonathan Baker
Broken Cisterns by Si Knightly
Close To You by Young C ft. ARTE

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/850

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

